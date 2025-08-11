Protect Partners With Sentin To Pioneer AI-Powered Industrial Inspections

Strategic partnership brings first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence capabilities to North American inspection services

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PROtect, LLC, a leader in safety, reliability, and compliance services, today announced a strategic partnership with sentin GmbH to integrate cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) into their industrial inspection services. This collaboration makes PROtect the first North American inspection provider to offer comprehensive AI-powered inspections as a service.

The partnership starts by transforming traditional inspection processes in Non-Destructive Testing (NDT), automating critical tasks such as defect detection, measurements, and quality validation. sentin's proprietary AI platform analyzes inspection data efficiently, delivering unprecedented consistency and accuracy by eliminating human error. Future iterations of the partnership will include various NDT methods, inspection types, and data analysis services.

"While our competitors continue using manual interpretation methods by default, we're implementing technology that fundamentally changes how inspections are delivered," said Nathan VanderGriend, CEO of PROtect. "This is all about providing the most accurate and efficient inspection service for our customers."

The technology addresses persistent industry challenges including inconsistent results between inspectors, time-intensive manual analysis, and the risk of missing critical defects. PROtect now offers this enhanced service to automatically detect anomalies and validate data quality and compliance, providing clients with faster turnaround times and more reliable results.

"PROtect's commitment to innovation and extensive industry relationships make them the ideal partner to demonstrate AI's transformative potential," said Christian Els, CEO of sentin. "Together, we're establishing new standards for modern inspection services."

The partnership integrates sentin's EXPLORER platform with PROtect's field inspection services, creating a comprehensive solution that PROtect can offer to their nearly 1,000 customers across chemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, power generation, construction, manufacturing and the renewables sectors.

About PROtect, LLC: Headquartered in Wichita, KS, with 18 regional locations across the U.S., PROtect provides safety, reliability, and compliance services for high-hazard industries include non-destructive testing, mechanical integrity, pipeline integrity, process safety, occupational safety, industrial hygiene, environmental, leak detection and repair and emission monitoring. Learn more at .

About sentin: Based in Germany, sentin is a leading AI-driven inspection automation company specializing in visual and image-based inspection solutions across oil & gas, aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing industries. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Nathan Arant

VP, Marketing

PROtect, LLC

Direct: (225)330-9559

[email protected]

SOURCE PROtect, LLC.

