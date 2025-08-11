HIGHSIDE COMPANIES SECURES $500 MILLION FINANCING PACKAGE FROM APOLLO AFFILIATES TO EXPAND EVERHOME SUITES FOOTPRINT

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Development leader secures one of the largest extended stay financings in the U.S. midscale segment in recent years

- Justin RobertsDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Highside Companies (Highside) today announced that it has secured a $500 million financing package from affiliates of Apollo (NYSE: APO) to support Highside's continued expansion of Everhome Suites, a midscale extended stay hotel brand and part of the Choice Hotels International portfolio. The transaction marks one of the largest extended stay financings in the U.S. midscale segment in recent years.Founded in 2019, Highside Companies is an established leader in extended stay hotel development as well as other real estate asset classes such as multifamily, self-storage, and industrial. Led by an experienced senior leadership team with significant real estate investment and operating expertise, Highside today has over $1 billion in active projects across the U.S. and Canada.The new facility will enable Highside to continue to expand its portfolio of Everhome Suites, supporting approximately 35 existing and new projects which are expected to be completed in the next five years across the U.S. in both existing and new markets. Highside is positioned as one of the best-capitalized platforms focused on the extended stay segment, and plans to scale rapidly and deepen its footprint in high-growth submarkets where demand for extended stay accommodations continues to surge.“We believe that this transaction will allow Highside to accelerate the national rollout of our Everhome Suites development program during a time of extremely constrained growth of new extended stay hotel development,” said Justin Roberts, CEO of Highside Companies.“Highside is a market leader in the extended stay hotel space, and we continue to lean into the asset class. We are long term believers in Everhome Suites and the broader extended stay model and will continue to grow our portfolio aggressively. Our plan is to build a diversified institutional-sized portfolio of extended stay assets over the next five to 10 years, and this puts Highside on track to accomplish that goal.”“We are pleased to support Highside and Choice Hotels with this customized financing solution to accelerate the growth of the Everhome Suites portfolio,” said Scott Weiner, Apollo Partner and Global Head of Real Estate Credit.“Justin and team have a wealth of expertise in the extended stay market, which continues to experience strong demand fundamentals, and we look forward to watching Highside and Choice bring their vision for Everhome Suites to life.”“This agreement marks a pivotal moment for Everhome Suites,” said Matt McElhare, Vice President, Extended Stay Brands, Choice Hotels International.“With Highside's demonstrated development expertise and our best-in-class extended stay playbook, we're positioned to accelerate the nationwide expansion of Everhome Suites at a time when demand for extended stay accommodations continues to rise. This investment reinforces our shared commitment to delivering long-term, high-quality growth and meeting the evolving needs of today's travelers, owners and developers alike.”Highside is actively pursuing additional partnerships and development opportunities across North America, leveraging its vertically integrated platform and strong institutional relationships. The company aims to grow its extended stay holdings to a nationally diversified portfolio exceeding $2 billion over the next decade.Stifel acted as Exclusive Financial Advisor and Sole Placement Agent to Highside in obtaining the Financing Package.ABOUT HIGHSIDE COMPANIESFounded in 2019, Highside Companies is a Denver-based real estate company, with over $1 billion in active projects across the U.S. and Canada. Under the direction of a leadership team with more than a century of combined experience in every aspect of the commercial real estate lifecycle, Highside offers best-in-class investment, investment management, and development solutions across multiple asset classes. For more information, visit .ABOUT EVERHOME SUITESThe Everhome Suites brand provides a Closer to HomeTM experience that enables guests to live life on their terms during longer-term stays. The newly constructed midscale hotels are designed to help extended stay guests maintain routine on the road with apartment-style suites featuring fully equipped kitchens, spa-like bathrooms and customizable "me" spaces, including modular furniture, full-size closets and additional storage. Everhome Suites properties have modern and sophisticated public spaces, 24/7 fitness centers with Peloton bikes, guest laundry facilities, free Wi-Fi and self-service marketplaces with a variety of fresh and frozen meal and grocery options. For more information, visit .

