New Fospha Research: Brands Only Measuring Web Miss What's Causing 42% Of Their Sales

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing teams are under pressure to prove performance - but most can only show a fraction of their true impact. As sales shift to Amazon, TikTok Shop, and other marketplaces, legacy measurement tools remain locked on .com. The result? Up to 42% of sales go uncredited.

Fospha's new report, Halo: Measure and Grow Beyond .com, created in partnership with marketplace agency Forde Baker , reveals the scale of the issue - and how Unified Measurement can close the gap.

Traditional measurement tools like MTA miss the mark. They focus only on .com sales, and even then, can only capture the final few touchpoints before conversion. This report reveals that platforms like TikTok, Meta and YouTube are driving sales on third-party channels, but these results go uncredited in most measurement models. With Fospha's full-funnel measurement, brands see the complete picture.

At the heart of this is Unified Measurement - a method bringing together performance across .com, Amazon, TikTok Shop, and other retail destinations. Unified ROAS is return on ad spend measured across all the places your customers buy, not just your website. The result is smarter planning, less wasted spend, and significantly higher ROI. Brands like Nécessaire are using Halo to beat Prime Day benchmarks by 47%.

Key report insights:

ROAS increases by 37%, and CPP by 42% when off-.com conversions are included in performance metrics (i.e. Unified ROAS and Unified CPP).

TikTok & Meta brand campaigns see a 174% ROAS uplift when off-.com sales are included.

Sam Carter, CEO at Fospha, said: "Where once a brand may have considered its website to be their entire online business, today it's increasingly considered just one of their sales channels. Most measurement is stuck looking at what's driven .com sales only. Brands who rely on that miss opportunities for profitable growth. That's the problem we're tackling with Halo: enabling clients to understand the impact of their advertising beyond .com."

About Fospha

Fospha is a full-funnel marketing measurement platform that helps leading retail brands spend smarter and grow faster. Built on a proprietary Bayesian Media Mix Model (MMM) that updates daily, Fospha delivers always-on, cross-channel insights that quantify the incremental impact of every dollar spent. Its privacy-safe measurement framework captures both clicks and impressions, ensuring upper-funnel activity gets the credit it deserves.

