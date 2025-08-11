PG&E And The Mobility House Launch Groundbreaking Vehicle-To-Grid Electric School Bus Fleet With Fremont Unified School District

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With the installation of 22 electric vehicle chargers--14 previously installed low-power chargers, six high-power bidirectional V2G direct current (DC) fast chargers, and two additional high-power unidirectional chargers planned for 2026-FUSD is now equipped to power and manage a growing fleet of 14 electric school buses, including four Thomas Built and 10 Blue Bird buses.

This infrastructure will support the displacement of six internal combustion engine buses, with four new electric buses entering service this year and two more in 2026.

"This project is a shining example of how innovation creates a cleaner, smarter energy future," said Mike Delaney, Vice President, Utility Partnership and Innovation, PG&E. "We're proud to support Fremont USD and school districts across California as they convert to better, electrified student transportation."

Smart Charging, Smarter Grid

The project is led by The Mobility House (TMH) under the California Energy Commission-funded Replicable Vehicle-to-X Deployment Study (RVXDS).

TMH's intelligent charge management platform, ChargePilot, will optimize both charging and discharging of the fleet using open standards.

"Electric school buses, with their large batteries and predictable schedules, have tremendous potential to support the electric grid with V2G," said Gregor Hintler, CEO North America of The Mobility House. "We are proud to provide the technology that enables the district to drive clean and support community energy resilience."

As an aggregator, ChargePilot will also enable FUSD's participation in PG&E's Emergency Load Reduction Program (ELRP) by responding to OpenADR signals-turning school buses into grid assets that can support reliability during peak demand. OpenADR is an open, secure, and two-way information exchange model for Demand Response (DR) and Distributed Energy Resources (DER).

Powering the Future

To enable this transformation, PG&E upgraded the site's electrical infrastructure, including:



A new 480 volt 3-phase service entrance (upgraded from 208V)

A 750 kVA transformer Facilitated installation of a 2,500 Amp switchgear to meet current and future charging needs

PG&E expedited the energization process through a streamlined Rule 15/16 service upgrade, ensuring the site could accommodate the full allocation of six V2G DC fast chargers. Rules 15 and 16 are electric utility rules in California that outline the requirements for service line extensions, which are lines that connect the distribution lines to the customers' electric meters. The site is also interconnected via Rule 21, allowing energy export and additional revenue opportunities for the school. Electric Rule 21 describes the interconnection, operating and metering requirements for generation facilities to be connected to an investor-owned utility's (IOUs) distribution and transmission system.

A Model for Replication

This marks the second school district participating in PG&E's commercial fleet Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) pilot , following the successful deployment with Zum and Oakland Unified School District in 2024.

Fremont USD's participation in PG&E's EV Fleet program , which began in 2019, has supported 17 electric school buses and 13 electric medium-duty vehicles with incentives for infrastructure and charging equipment.

Partners in Progress

This pioneering project is made possible through the collaboration of:



The Mobility House

Polara

World Resources Institute

Center for Transportation and the Environment PG&E

Together, these partners are helping Fremont USD lead the charge toward a cleaner, more resilient future-one electric school bus, one bidirectional charger, and one transformer at a time.

"We've already seen how the electric buses can contribute to cleaner air for our community," said Ernest Epley, FUSD's Director of Transportation. "Now, we have the opportunity to use these buses to deliver clean and reliable energy too."

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company