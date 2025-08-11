GALLS® ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF PHOENIX SAFETY OUTFITTERS, LLC

Acquisition Expands GALLS®' Footprint and Enhances Fire PPE Service Capabilities for First Responders.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GALLS ®, the nation's leading uniform and tactical gear supplier serving America's public safety and military professionals, is proud to announce the acquisition of Phoenix Safety Outfitters, LLC, a premier provider of fire PPE, uniforms, and services based in Springfield, Ohio. With this acquisition, GALLS® continues strengthening its commitment to delivering best-in-class products and services to America's first responders. GALLS® is "Proud To Serve Those Who ServeTM."

Mike Fadden, CEO, shared, "At GALLS®, we believe in standing behind the people who stand on the front lines. Serving firefighters, fire departments, and all first responders isn't just part of our business-it's part of our purpose. We have been planning a major move to bring the industry-leading GALLS® service model and our eQuip customer portal to the fire services market. Acquiring a great company like Phoenix and leveraging the expertise of Dennis and Steve to align Phoenix's offerings with GALLS® existing products and services is exactly where I think GALLS'® needs to be."

Founded in 1992 and operated since 2007 by Dennis Grogan and Steve Harting, Phoenix Safety Outfitters has built an outstanding reputation for providing high-quality PPE and exceptional service to fire departments and First Responders. Operating from its 40,000 sq. ft. headquarters and distribution center in Springfield, Ohio, with a dedicated SCBA service center in Saginaw, Michigan, Phoenix Safety Outfitters also utilizes a fleet of 11 mobile service vans to support customers across seven states. In addition to offering leading brands of turnout gear, fire equipment, and uniforms, Phoenix Safety Outfitters provides rental, cleaning, repair, alterations, and modification services to ensure First Responders are always mission-ready.

Dennis Grogran explained, "Steve Harting and I are very excited! Mike Fadden and GALLS see the PHOENIX vision and have embraced our disruptive go-to-market strategy. Mike is keeping the company intact as an independent division to maintain focus on the fire service industry. This is incredibly positive for our customers, the PHOENIX team, and our future."

GALLS®' acquisition of Phoenix Safety Outfitters will bring greater operational scale, enhanced product offerings, and deeper service capabilities to both existing and new customers. Phoenix Safety Outfitters' valued customers will benefit from GALLS®' focus on our mission to make sure every firefighter is ready to respond – safely, confidently, and without compromise. At the same time, GALLS® will leverage Phoenix Safety Outfitters' expertise in specialized PPE services to further strengthen its support of fire departments and First Responder agencies. From turnout gear and station wear to custom department solutions, our mission is to make sure every firefighter is ready to respond-safely, confidently, and without compromise.

About GALLS®:

GALLS® is proud to serve America's Public Safety and Military professionals with the broadest selection of uniforms, equipment, and solutions, along with relentless service. Founded in 1967, GALLS® is trusted by over one million Law Enforcement, Firefighting, Emergency Medical, Federal, Military, Corrections, Security, Postal, Public Transportation, and other essential workers to be their service provider. Learn more about GALLS® at .