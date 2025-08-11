Zodia Custody And Membrane Labs Partner To Power Institutional Collateral Solutions

Through this partnership, Zodia Custody will embed Membrane's loan lifecycle and collateral management infrastructure to power institutional-grade financing workflows.

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zodia Custody, the institution-first digital assets platform backed by Standard Chartered, Northern Trust, SBI Holdings, National Australia Bank, and Emirates NBD, has entered into a strategic partnership with Membrane Labs, a leading provider of post-trade infrastructure for institutional digital asset markets. Zodia Custody will integrate Membrane's loan management infrastructure to underpin and automate key aspects of its collateral management workflows.

"Institutional finance is built on robust, reliable infrastructure," said Steven Taylor, Head of Collateral Solutions & Strategic Product Development at Zodia Custody. "The partnership with Membrane gives our clients the confidence and efficiency they expect, combining secure custody with sophisticated collateral management automation."

Membrane's loan management infrastructure supports the full lifecycle of institutional lending transactions - from origination to repayment - while enabling real-time risk visibility, reconciliation, and counterparty coordination. By adopting Membrane's infrastructure, Zodia Custody enhances its ability to offer clients an integrated, enterprise-grade financing solution across digital assets.

"We're proud to partner with Zodia Custody, whose focus on institutional-grade custody and execution aligns deeply with our mission," said Carson Cook, CEO of Membrane Labs. "This is a meaningful step in bringing traditional finance workflows to the digital asset space."

This collaboration brings together two institutional pillars: Zodia's trusted custody framework and Membrane's specialized loan lifecycle infrastructure. The result is purpose-built infrastructure that simplifies complexity and strengthens operational readiness for institutions engaged in digital asset financing.

About Membrane Labs

Membrane Labs provides institutional-grade infrastructure for managing digital assets throughout their entire lifecycle, enabling institutions to reduce counterparty risk and enhance operational and capital efficiency. Its modular post-trade applications support customizable workflows across loan servicing, treasury management, cross-custodian settlement, payments, and real-time risk analytics. Available via API and web interface, Membrane also offers reconciliation, portfolio monitoring, and unified reporting across venues, custodians, and counterparties.

Visit MembraneLabs to learn more about our infrastructure powering digital asset lending, treasury, and settlement, and request a demo today.

About Zodia Custody

Zodia Custody is an institution-first digital assets platform backed by Standard Chartered, in association with Northern Trust, SBI Holdings, National Australia Bank, and Emirates NBD. Through the combination of its custody, treasury, and settlement solutions, Zodia Custody enables institutional investors around the globe to realise the full potential of the digital assets future – simply, safely, and without compromise. Zodia Custody is registered with the Financial Conduct Authority, Central Bank of Ireland, Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier, and holds a licence with the Hong Kong Companies Registry.

Zodia Custody implements the requirements of the 5AMLD and applies the same standards as Standard Chartered relating to AML, FCC, and KYC. It implements the requirements of the FATF Travel Rule. Zodia Custody Limited is registered in the UK with the FCA as a crypto asset business under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds Regulations 2017. Zodia Custody (Ireland) Limited is registered with the Central Bank of Ireland as a VASP under Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010 (as amended). Zodia Custody (Ireland) Limited was established in Ireland in August 2021. Zodia Custody (Ireland) Limited is registered with the CSSF in Luxembourg as a Virtual Asset Service Provider in accordance with article 7-1 (2) of the law dated 12 November 2004 on the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing, as amended. Zodia Custody (Hong Kong) Limited is registered with the Registry for Trust and Company Service Provider with License Number TC009245 under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (AMLO), Cap. 615 in respect of its custodial activities in digital assets.

For further information on Zodia Custody, please visit:

SOURCE Membrane Labs

