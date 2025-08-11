Ajit Singh Appointed CEO Of Harbinger Health And CEO-Partner Of Flagship Pioneering

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Singh brings extensive expertise in the development and commercialization of advanced diagnostics, most notably from his tenure at Siemens and his leadership at several companies that successfully launched in vitro diagnostics products, primarily in the oncology sector. His appointment comes at a vital time for Harbinger as the company focuses on development of multiple products aimed at transforming early cancer detection based on clear validation of the company's platform.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I extend our gratitude to Steve for his leadership through Harbinger's foundational phase during which he, together with the team, established a differentiated and validated platform, charted a clear product development path, and forged pivotal partnerships with leading cancer research institutions," said Doug Cole, M.D., Co-founder and Board Chair, Harbinger and General Partner at Flagship Pioneering. "Harbinger will undoubtedly continue to benefit from Steve's guidance as a board member and active advisor to the leadership team."

Dr. Cole continued, "Ajit's profound understanding of the diagnostics industry and demonstrated track record of success leading growth companies will be invaluable to building Harbinger to its full potential and, in his capacity as CEO-Partner, to enhancing our broader Flagship ecosystem."

Dr. Hahn remarked, "Leading Harbinger Health from a remarkable idea based on breakthrough science to detect cancer at its very inception using a simple blood test to today when we have line of sight to bringing such products to patients has been a profoundly rewarding experience. I am confident in Ajit's vision and leadership and look forward to continuing my work with the company in my new capacity."

Dr. Singh shared, "Early cancer detection remains one of the most critical, yet unsolved, challenges in oncology. Harbinger Health has a unique opportunity to solve this through its deep insights into the biology of cancer's origins paired with advanced sequencing technologies and the transformative power of AI. I am excited to lead the team as we strive to make earlier cancer detection a reality, improving outcomes for millions."

Harbinger is developing blood-based tests that use specific proprietary methylation patterns of cell-free ctDNA in blood to detect the presence of cancer. The company has developed a platform that combines unique insights into the biology of cancer's origin with artificial intelligence and analytical and methodological innovations to create novel diagnostic and screening products in multiple clinical settings and cancer indications. The company recently presented data demonstrating the potential of its assays to detect multiple high-incidence, high-mortality cancers related to obesity and multiple platform innovations and analytical methodologies to enhance cancer signal detection and improve performance.

About Ajit Singh

Ajit Singh was most recently at Artiman Ventures where he focused on early-stage technology and life science investments and represented the firm on the boards of Aditazz, CORE Diagnostics and OncoStem Diagnostics.

Dr. Singh is also an Adjunct Professor in the School of Medicine at Stanford University and serves on the Board of Trustees of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).

Prior to joining Artiman, Dr. Singh was the President and CEO of BioImagene (acquired by Roche), a Digital Pathology company. Before BioImagene, he spent nearly twenty years at Siemens in various roles, most recently as the Chief Executive Officer of the Digital Radiology and Medical Informatics business of Siemens Healthcare. His previous roles included President and CEO of the Oncology Care Systems Group, Group Vice President of Siemens e-Health, and Vice President of Siemens Health Services. From 1989 to 1995, he was at Siemens Corporate Research working on Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Computer Vision, and Image Analysis. During this time, he concurrently served on the faculty at Princeton University.

Dr. Singh has a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Columbia University, a master's degree in Computer Engineering from Syracuse University, and a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Banaras Hindu University, India. He has published two books and numerous refereed articles and holds five patents.

About Harbinger Health

Harbinger Health is leading a transformation in early cancer detection, introducing fundamentally new approaches to screening, diagnosis, and management. The company combines advances in artificial intelligence with proprietary insights into the biology of the beginnings of cancer to identify cancer before it is visible or symptomatic with the aim of developing a low-cost, multi-cancer blood test. Harbinger envisions a future where, instead of keeping cancer from spreading, it could be kept from forming, making a cancer diagnosis a routine health problem to be addressed rather than a life-altering event to be feared with profound implications for people, healthcare systems and societies. Harbinger was founded by Flagship Pioneering after three years of foundational research in its Labs unit and launched in 2020. Learn more about Harbinger by visiting or following us on X and LinkedIn .

About Flagship Pioneering

Flagship Pioneering invents and builds bioplatform companies, each with the potential for multiple products that transform human health or sustainability. Since its launch in 2000, Flagship has originated and fostered more than 100 scientific ventures, resulting in more than $60 billion in aggregate value. Flagship is operating with $14 billion of assets under management as of its latest capital raise, announced in July 2024. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises over 40 companies, including Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX ), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA ), Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: SANA ), Generate Biomedicines , Inari , Indigo Agriculture , Lila Sciences , Tessera Therapeutics and Valo Health .

