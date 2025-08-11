Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to Biohaven Ltd. ("Biohaven" or the "Company") (NYSE: BHVN ) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN BIOHAVEN LTD. (BHVN), CLICK HERE BEFORE SEPTEMBER 12, 2025 (THE LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ONGOING SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between March 24, 2023 and May 14, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) troriluzole's regulatory prospects as a treatment for SCA, and/or the sufficiency of data that Biohaven submitted in support of troriluzole's regulatory approval for this indication, were overstated; (2) BHV-7000's efficacy and clinical prospects as a treatment for bipolar disorder were likewise overstated; (3) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a significant negative impact on Biohaven's business and financial condition; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

