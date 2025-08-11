Lazer Logistics Expands Presence In Chicago And Dallas/Fort Worth With 13Th Acquisition

Lazer Logistics' comprehensive yard logistics services bring efficiency, visibility, and unification to critical parts of the supply chain, including Spotting, Shuttle, YMS, EV, Trailer, Drayage, and Gate.

Strategic acquisition expands fleet to over 11,000 units and strengthens Lazer's capabilities in trailer leasing, yard spotting, and short-haul shuttling.

- Adam Newsome, CEO - Lazer LogisticsALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lazer Logistics, North America's leading provider of yard management and logistics solutions, today announced the acquisition of NetCorp Trailers, Inc., EJR Logistics, Inc., and Stein & Sons Cartage Contractors, Inc. This strategic acquisition strengthens Lazer's presence in the Chicago and Dallas/Fort Worth markets, enhancing its capabilities in trailer leasing, yard spotting, and short-haul shuttling.Lazer will assume all operations that have reliably served more than 20 customers since 2004.With this acquisition, Lazer's total fleet now exceeds 11,000 units, reinforcing its ability to provide scalable, best-in-class logistics solutions across North America.“Chicago and Dallas/Fort Worth are two of the most dynamic logistics markets in the country,” said Adam Newsome, CEO of Lazer Logistics.“This acquisition increases our density and expands our service capabilities in both regions. The proven teams and operations of NetCorp, EJR, and Stein & Sons align seamlessly with our existing network. Together, we'll deliver even greater reliability, efficiency, and value to our customers-powered by our industry-leading technology.”Peter Stein, Co-founder and CEO of the three companies, added:“For more than 20 years, we've built our reputation on dependable service, safe drivers, and trusted relationships in the Chicago and Dallas/Fort Worth areas. Joining Lazer allows us to grow that legacy with expanded resources, technology, and opportunities for both our customers and our employees. The transition will be seamless and non-disruptive for existing customers, as Lazer has a proven process for integrating local expertise into its national platform.”Peter Stein will join Lazer Logistics as Vice President following the acquisition.This transaction marks Lazer's 13th acquisition, reinforcing its ongoing growth strategy to increase service density and expand geographic reach across the U.S. and Canada-further solidifying its leadership in yard spotting, trailer leasing, and shuttle services across North America.About Lazer LogisticsFounded in 1996 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Lazer Logistics is North America's largest outsourced end-to-end yard management provider. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Lazer is committed to delivering yard management solutions that make a difference in the world. Their solutions include trailer spotting, shuttling, trailer rental and leasing, gate management, drayage, YMS technology, and more. With EVs in the market from coast to coast, Lazer operates the largest fleet of outsourced battery-electric spotters across the U.S. and Canada and is committed to helping clients achieve their corporate sustainability goals by simplifying the complicated process through a complete end-to-end, customizable solution which includes buying, operating, and maintaining all EV vehicles and equipment, and managing grant programs where applicable.Lazer operates in over 700 locations, with more than 5,800 employees and 11,000 fleet assets, and is a recognized leader on the Transport Topics 2025 Top 100 Logistics Companies list. The company operates more than 9 million annual service hours to diverse blue-chip customers across the U.S. and Canadian territories-more information: .For media inquiries:Norman Miglietta...

Norman Miglietta

Lazer Logistics

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.