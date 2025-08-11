MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Family-owned Bay Area roofing leader nearly doubles revenue in 2024 while introducing innovative Silicone Coating Technology and Expanded Service Portfolio

Menlo Park, CA -, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dura-Foam Roofing and Solar Center , a Bay Area institution serving over 20,000 customers since 1981, today announced the successful leadership transition to CEO Trevor Hill and significant business expansion that nearly doubled company revenues in 2024.









Dura-Foam Roofing and Solar Center Announces Leadership Transition and Major Service Expansion Under New CEO

Hill, son-in-law of founder Randy Feriante, assumed the CEO role following the retirement of Adam Feriante, Randy's brother and company cornerstone since the 1980s.

The transition represents a planned succession to continue the Feriante family legacy while modernizing operations for future growth.

"When Adam announced his retirement plans, the family approached me to step in as CEO and continue the legacy the Feriante family built," said Hill.

"I knew I was walking into something special when, during one of my very first customer conversations, they described Dura-Foam as a 'Bay Area institution.'"

Modernization and Innovation Drive Growth in Foam Roofing and Solar

Since taking leadership, Hill has focused on digitizing decades of service history and implementing advanced CRM systems with AI-powered data analysis.

This modernization enables proactive customer care and expanded service offerings, particularly for the company's significant Eichler home community clientele.

The company has introduced several new services including skylight installation and maintenance, expanded electrical services, and comprehensive roof and solar panel cleaning.

Dura-Foam has also expanded its solar portfolio with new certifications from some of the top performing smart solar panel providers.

Breakthrough Silicone Technology Addresses Industry Challenges

Most significantly, Dura-Foam has introduced silicone topcoat technology as an alternative to traditional elastomeric acrylic coatings.

This innovation directly addresses water ponding issues common in aging mid-century flat-roof homes.

"One of the biggest challenges for aging mid-century flat-roof homes is water ponding," Hill noted.

"By listening to our customers and working closely with insurance companies, we researched all major manufacturers and introduced new solutions to address this issue head-on."

The silicone roofing upgrade provides:

- 20-year leak-proof guarantee

- Superior UV and weather resistance

- Self-cleaning

- Increased Durability

- Reflectivity over time

- Enhanced protection against bird and pest damage

- Exceptional performance in ponding water conditions

- 20-25 year lifespan with recoating options

Commercial Market Expansion

For commercial customers, Dura-Foam has broadened capabilities by offering roof restoration over aging single-ply and cap sheet systems, providing an economical alternative to full roof replacement while delivering reliable, long-term waterproofing solutions.

Continuing the Legacy to Serve Eichler Home Owners

"Dura-Foam has always been a trusted name in the Bay Area," Hill said.

"By combining our legacy of craftsmanship with modern tools and new service offerings, we are positioning the company to serve our customers even better for the next generation."

And to honor our biggest customer base of Eichler Home Owners, we've just launched a NEW Guide for Eichler Home Owners to increase their efficiency, save tons of money, and prevent unnecessary headaches when it comes to maintaining the quality and integrity of an Eichler home.

Here's a direct link to our NEW Eichler Home Efficiency Guide .

About Dura-Foam Roofing and Solar Center

Founded in 1981, Dura-Foam Roofing and Solar Center has installed quality foam roofing systems for over 20,000 satisfied customers throughout the Bay Area.

The company specializes in foam roofing, solar power systems, and comprehensive rooftop solutions, with particular expertise serving the Eichler home community .

For more information, visit .

The company continues to operate from its original Menlo Park headquarters at 1185 O'Brien Drive, maintaining its central Bay Area location for optimal customer accessibility throughout the Peninsula and East Bay.









Bay Area's Smartest Choice for Roofing and Solar





Press inquiries

Dura Foam Roofing and Solar Center



Trevor Hill

...

650-327-3500

1185 O'Brien Dr, Menlo Park, CA 94025



