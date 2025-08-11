Surmount Launches Powerful New Features To Serve Growing AI Investor Base

Surmount

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With AI adoption in retail investing accelerating at unprecedented rates, Surmount, a rising force in AI-powered investment platforms, has announced a suite of major platform enhancements designed to give retail investors more speed, insight, and control. These updates-improved back testing speed, expanded alternative data sets including sentiment analysis from financial news and social media, and upgraded automation rules for dynamic rebalancing-address the growing demand for agile, data-driven investing tools.

Recent research shows that more than half of retail investors engage with generative-AI tools for financial purposes at least monthly, and 41% of Gen Z and Millennial investors say they would allow an AI assistant to manage their investments (Betterment Retail Investor Survey 2025; World Economic Forum Global Retail Investor Outlook 2024). Surmount's latest release directly responds to this market shift, giving users faster execution, deeper analytics, and greater adaptability in volatile markets.

Delivering Institutional-Grade Capabilities to Retail Investors

Surmount stands apart as one of the few platforms that seamlessly integrates strategy design, automation, and broker execution, streamlining investment workflows and reducing operational friction. Its no-code and low-code tools enable users to craft custom strategies without programming-while still offering full Python access for advanced users. All strategies can be applied across multiple broker accounts thanks to Surmount's broker-agnostic architecture.

A defining advantage of Surmount lies in its library of pre-built, back-tested models. These strategies have demonstrated historical performance across varied macroeconomic and alternative data scenarios, enabling investors to deploy with confidence. Users can also contribute their own strategies, built with no-code tools or the platform's Python IDE, and monetize them by offering to other investors.

"AI is no longer just a buzzword in finance-it's becoming the standard in how portfolios are built and managed," said Logan Weaver, founder and CEO of Surmount. "Our mission is to ensure retail investors have the same powerful, data-driven capabilities as institutional players, delivered in an easy-to-use, highly adaptable platform."

Combining Technology with Education and Community

In addition to product innovation, Surmount continues to invest in user empowerment through its regularly updated strategy library, new data integrations, and educational webinars. This blend of product development and community engagement has fueled strong adoption and positive client feedback.

Industry analysts predict that by 2027, AI-assisted portfolio management will account for more than half of global retail trading volume. Surmount's leadership believes that the platforms defining this era will be those that combine powerful analytics with investor education, transparency, and control.

"Technology alone isn't enough," Weaver added. "The next phase of AI in investing will focus on empowering individuals to not only access sophisticated tools but to understand and trust them. That's the foundation we're building at Surmount."

About Surmount

Surmount is an AI-driven investment management platform that empowers users to automate portfolio strategies with minimal technical overhead. Founded in 2020, the platform provides no-code, low-code, and full-code tools, back-tested strategy libraries, and seamless broker integrations-all supported by a focus on continuous innovation and investor education. Its mission is to make automated investing smarter, more efficient, and more accessible.

