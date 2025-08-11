Boostly Awarded Patent For Breakthrough Messaging Technology, Ushering In A New Era Of Restaurant Marketing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The patent validates Boostly's pioneering approach to guest data and marketing automation, an approach that's helping thousands of restaurants turn first-time customers into loyal regulars through intelligent, data-driven communication.

Boostly's patent empowers restaurants to turn guest data into personalized, compliant messages that boost revenue.

This innovation allows Boostly to:



Seamlessly collect guest data (phone numbers, order history, visit frequency, etc.) from platforms like the restaurant point of sale, ordering, and reservation technology

Automatically invite guests to opt into marketing campaigns

Confirm and honor opt-in consent from integrated systems

Group customers based on shared behaviors or preferences Send timely, relevant SMS messages that drive repeat orders

"This patent marks a major milestone not just for Boostly, but for restaurant marketing as a whole," said Shane Murphy, CEO of Boostly. "We've built a system that unlocks the full potential of a restaurant's guest data. It's about empowering operators with tools that were previously only available to massive enterprise brands."

Unlocking Smarter Guest Engagement

The heart of this patent is about connection, connecting restaurants with their guests in more meaningful, personalized ways. By bridging the gap between where customer data lives and where impactful messaging happens, Boostly helps restaurants of all sizes create better experiences and drive stronger results.

Rather than relying on generic campaigns or mass blasts, restaurants using Boostly can now deliver more behavioral-based messaging at scale, powered by real-time data and guest behavior.

"Data without action is just a spreadsheet," said Murphy. "This technology transforms passive data into active marketing. It gives restaurants the ability to speak to every guest like a regular-and that drives real revenue. This patent secures Boostly's position as the only SMS marketing provider that can leverage this guest data for marketing campaigns."

Recognized Growth and Industry Leadership

This patent win is the latest milestone in a year of remarkable growth for Boostly. Following a $22 million Series A raise led by PeakSpan Capital, the company has expanded its platform with powerful new products including AI-powered SEO, social media management, and review generation and response, further establishing Boostly as the premier guest engagement platform built for restaurants.

With this patent, Boostly is continuing its mission to level the playing field-giving independent and multi-unit restaurants access to the kind of sophisticated, data-driven marketing once reserved for national chains.

About Boostly

Boostly is the marketing operating system for restaurants. Built to drive repeat orders and stronger guest relationships, Boostly's platform powers SMS marketing, reviews, SEO, and social media. With integrations into POS and ordering systems, Boostly helps restaurants turn their data into dollars. Learn more at .

