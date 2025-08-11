Tavoron Appoints Scott Wojciak As Senior Vice President Of Automation

Scott Wojciak, SVP of Automation, Tavoron

- Nicholas Martino, CEO of TavoronEAGAN, MN, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tavoron, a leader in industrial automation , integration, and compressed air technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Wojciak as Senior Vice President of Automation. He will officially join the organization on August 11, 2025, and will report directly to Nicholas Martino, CEO of Tavoron.In this newly created leadership role, Wojciak will oversee all aspects of Tavoron's Automation segment operations. His responsibilities will include driving growth across the segment, improving operational efficiencies, and maximizing profitability. He will also work closely with the leadership team to identify and scale best practices, enhance shared capabilities across the Tavoron family of businesses, and support evaluation of strategic add-on opportunities.“Scott brings a rare combination of deep industry expertise, strategic vision, and operational leadership that will be invaluable as we continue to build out our industrial automation segment,” said Nicholas Martino.“His track record of success in industrial automation and distribution makes him the right leader to accelerate our growth and expand our impact across the markets we serve.”Wojciak brings decades of experience in the industrial automation and distribution verticals. He began his career at BW Rogers, a leading distributor of fluid power products, where he excelled as a Sales Engineer and earned the company's Salesman of the Year award. He went on to hold various leadership positions including Product Manager, Regional Business Unit Manager, Director of Sales, and Vice President of Sales. Most recently, Wojciak served as President of the Fluid Power, Automation, and Engineered Solutions Division at Singer Industrial, where he led with a focus on innovation, customer value, and commercial growth.“I'm excited to join Tavoron at a time of incredible momentum,” said Wojciak.“The company's commitment to innovation and integrated customer solutions, combined with the strength of its business units, presents a unique opportunity to accelerate success across the Automation segment.”Scott's appointment represents a strategic investment in Tavoron's plan to capture greater share across industrial markets by aligning leadership, scaling best practices, and enhancing operational execution.

