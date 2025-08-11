CPX Is Recognized As A Progressive Company In The Marketsandmarkets' 360Quadrants For The Middle East Cybersecurity Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CPX , a leading UAE-based cybersecurity provider, has been recognized as a 'Progressive Company' in the Middle East Cybersecurity Market on the 360Quadrants platform powered by MarketsandMarkets. This recognition underscores CPX's strong market presence, end-to-end cybersecurity capabilities, AI-driven innovation, and strategic role in enhancing regional digital resilience.

"CPX has demonstrated exceptional growth through innovation, regional partnerships, and a strong government-aligned cybersecurity strategy," said Sipti Banga, Associate Vice President, 360 Quadrants. "It's AI-powered threat detection, strategic alliances with industry leaders, and specialization across critical sectors, including government, defense, BFSI, and energy, highlight its market leadership."

In 2025, CPX acquired spiderSilk , a UAE-based cyber-AI startup, to integrate cutting-edge threat detection and autonomous SOC capabilities into its portfolio, expanding its reach into North American and GCC markets. Additionally, CPX acquired Singapore-based TSI Tech to strengthen its physical security portfolio and support global expansion across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, reinforcing its position in securing infrastructure against digital and physical threats.

CPX stands out for its end-to-end cybersecurity offerings span consulting, cyber delivery, red teaming, cloud, physical, and OT security. It delivers sector-specialized solutions across defense & intelligence, government, BFSI, telecom, healthcare, and utilities. The company's strategic partnerships, such as its collaboration with Microsoft and Huawei, and integration into G42's AI value chain in October 2024, position it to scale AI-powered cybersecurity solutions globally. Backed by over 500 cybersecurity professionals and safeguarding 100,000+ end users, CPX continues to shape regional and national digital resilience by aligning innovation, ecosystem leadership, and public-private collaboration.

Research Methodology

The 360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of each of the key market players based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, distributors, etc., along with secondary research – product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases. A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings to each market player concerning various parameters as outlined below:



Shortlisting of 20+ prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a regional and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc. Other industry-relevant parameters

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US$3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brands and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Endpoint Security , Identity Verification , and Digital Forensics .

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

In addition, MarketsandMarkets Sales Intelligence enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn, and Facebook .

