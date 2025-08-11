Marketsandmarkets Unveils AI Sales Team Management Hub To Replicate Top Performer Behaviors Across Entire Sales Teams

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets, a leading market intelligence provider, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking, an advancedbuilt on the company's proprietary. This AI-driven solution empowers organizations to transform average sales development representatives (SDRs) into top-performing sellers by replicating proven success behaviors at scale.

Addressing the Consistency Gap in B2B Sales Performance

Enterprise sales teams often face a familiar challenge: while a small percentage of SDRs consistently exceed quota, the majority deliver only average results - leaving revenue potential untapped. The AI Sales Team Management Hub closes this gap by using AI to continuously coach, guide, and equip SDRs with the same winning strategies used by their highest-performing peers.

Unlike sporadic training programs, the Hub provides real-time enablement through intelligent prompts, contextual talk tracks, and live buyer insights - ensuring every SDR can perform at the level of the top 1%.

“AI is no longer just a reporting tool - it's an active coach,” said a MarketsandMarkets spokesperson.“With our AI Sales Team Management Hub, we're not just tracking performance, we're shaping it - turning underperforming SDRs into consistent revenue generators.”

Key Capabilities of the AI Sales Team Management Hub



Real-Time Talk Track Optimization – AI-generated, contextually relevant messaging during live calls.

Comprehensive Stakeholder Mapping – Identify and prioritize decision-makers and key influencers. Continuous Training Insights – Monitor performance trends and prescribe targeted development actions.

Scalable Performance Gains Without Additional Headcount

Powered by the SalesPlay framework , the Hub enables organizations to achieve performance parity across their SDR teams without expanding staff. Early adopters report significant gains in conversion rates, faster opportunity qualification, and shorter sales cycles across historically underperforming segments.

This AI Sales Team Management approach reflects the accelerating shift toward predictive and prescriptive revenue intelligence, giving B2B enterprises a sustainable competitive advantage in 2025 and beyond.

