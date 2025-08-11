IDB Group's New“Impact Report” Shows Stronger Development Outcomes, Greater Mobilization Of Resources

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB Group) is delivering strong development outcomes across Latin America and the Caribbean, according to its new Impact Report .

Guided by IDBImpact+, a new Group wide strategy aiming to increase the impact and scale of the results we achieve for the countries and people we serve, and the IDB Group's new Impact Framework, the report highlights how the IDB Group is delivering measurable benefits to millions across the region through a range of operational areas, including social protection, private sector innovation, and sustainable infrastructure.

“We are doubling down on what delivers real results-focusing on what works, tracking progress, and measuring how we are making a difference in the lives of people in Latin America and the Caribbean,” said IDB Group president Ilan Goldfajn.“The Impact Report is more than an annual report on results; it's a testament to our unwavering commitment to transparency, learning, and continuous improvement.”

In 2024 alone, IDB Group initiatives helped millions throughout the region, including low-income communities:



2.6 million people with new access to broadband services​.

1.2 million people benefiting from quality early childhood development, schooling and educational programs, and other skills development services​.

3.3 million micro, small, and medium enterprises benefiting from financial and/or non-financial support.

940,000 people with new or improved access to safely managed drinking water and/or sanitation​. 550,000 people with new or improved access to energy​.

The Impact Report also shows an improved achievement rate of development results upon project completion for IDB, while IDB Invest surpassed its target for this indicator.

The report also highlights the following contributions in public-private synergies and mobilization of private capital, a key priority of the IDB Group's approach to increasing its impact and scale in the region:

In 2024, the IDB Group played a pivotal role in mobilizing development financing, helping to attract an additional $9.6 billion in direct third-party financing and $4.3 billion in indirect financing.More than 20 percent of IDB projects approved last year focused on enabling private capital, including enhancing the business environment and removing barriers to private sector participation in infrastructure and other critical sectors.81 percent of stakeholders view the IDB Group as effective in fostering public-private synergies.

These advances are especially critical as many countries in Latin America and the Caribbean grapple with limited fiscal space, constraining their ability to invest in essential areas such as infrastructure, anti-poverty programs and resilience.

In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the Group's contributions to infrastructure development, particularly in water, sanitation, transportation, and energy, offering lessons and innovative approaches that can drive economic growth and inform scalable solutions across the region and beyond.

The post IDB Group's New“Impact Report” shows stronger development outcomes, greater mobilization of resources appeared first on Caribbean News Global .