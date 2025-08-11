Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:56 AM EST - Global Education Communities Corp. : Reports that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to commence a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 4,000,000 of its common shares, representing approximately 5.93% of the 67,440,040 common shares which were issued and outstanding, and approximately 9.18% of the 43,575,869 common shares which were in the public float, as at the close of business on July 31, 2025, to a maximum aggregate acquisition cost of approximately $1,000,000. Global Education Communities Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.33.

