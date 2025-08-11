Digiasia Corp (FAAS) Announces $6 Million AI Platform Licensing Agreement With Nowigence Inc. For MENA And North American Markets

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - DigiAsia Corp (NASDAQ: FAAS) ("DigiAsia" or the "Company"), a Southeast Asia leader in B2B API-based payments for fintech and digital services, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary DigiAsia Bios Pte Ltd has entered into a $6 million AI platform licensing agreement with Nowigence Inc. for exclusive rights in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and North American markets.

Under the agreement, Nowigence will issue 1,200,000 Class A common shares to DigiAsia in exchange for the licensing rights. The arrangement gives DigiAsia a strategic equity stake in Nowigence, providing its shareholders with potential upside exposure to global AI technology markets. The shares are expected to be registered for potential resale in Nowigence's next S-1 filing, supporting future liquidity.

As part of the agreement, DigiAsia will retain a perpetual, zero-cost license to continue using its AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) no-code API-based agentic platform for its internal operations, ensuring uninterrupted innovation and operational continuity.

Deal Highlights



$6 million licensing fee via the issuance of 1,200,000 Class A common shares in Nowigence

Exclusive MENA and North America market rights for Nowigence, expanding the platform's global reach

Perpetual, zero-cost internal license for DigiAsia Future liquidity potential with planned share registration in Nowigence's upcoming S-1 filing

Strategic Significance



Strategic Shareholding - DigiAsia gains a principal equity position in Nowigence, providing FAAS investors with access to Nowigence's AI growth

Market Expansion - Leverages Nowigence's presence to open new sales and partnership channels Ongoing Innovation - Retains cost-free operational use of the platform

Management Commentary

"We are excited to partner with Nowigence to expand our global footprint and deliver even more value for our shareholders," said Prashant Gokarn, Co-CEO of DigiAsia Corp. "This transaction reflects our strategic shift toward monetizing AI technology globally, while continuing to drive our AI-as-a-Service revenue line."

"We believe this partnership will accelerate both companies' success in building scalable, affordable enterprise AI for global markets," said Anoop Bhatia, CEO of Nowigence Inc.

About DigiAsia Corp (NASDAQ: FAAS)

DigiAsia Corp is a Nasdaq-listed Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) provider delivering embedded finance APIs, AI-driven payments, digital banking, and blockchain-compatible infrastructure. Through its subsidiaries, DigiAsia enables enterprises, fintechs, and digital platforms to embed regulated financial services and AI-native capabilities into their offerings.

About Nowigence Inc.

Nowigence Inc. is an AI-driven software company that builds enterprise-ready tools for automating complex data processing. Its solutions integrate advanced large language models, data engineering, and cloud infrastructure to deliver scalable, secure, and cost-effective AI applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the transaction, market expansion, share value potential, and business strategy involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.