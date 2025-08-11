403
Shyaway Celebrates Successful Launch Of New Store At Hi-Lite Mall, Calicut
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Calicut, Kerala, August 2025 – Shyaway, one of India's fastest-growing lingerie and intimate wear brands, proudly announces the successful inauguration of its newest store at Hi-Lite Mall, Calicut on 7th August 2025.
The launch event attracted a vibrant crowd of shoppers eager to explore Shyaway's latest collections, ranging from everyday essentials to premium lingerie, activewear, and sleepwear. The store's stylish interiors, expert fitting assistance, and wide variety of sizes have already won the hearts of Calicut's fashion-conscious women.
The inauguration featured exclusive launch-day offers, free styling sessions, and gift hampers for early visitors. Customers praised the brand's commitment to comfort, style, and inclusivity, making the Calicut store a new go-to destination for intimate wear shopping.
Shyaway's entry into Hi-Lite Mall marks an exciting addition to the city's retail landscape, combining convenience, style, and affordability in one premium space.
Visit Us:
Location: HiLITE Business Park, 2nd Floor Unit No. 2008 & 2009, NH 66, Thondayad Bypass, Guruvayurappan College Rd, Calicut, Kerala
Store Timings: 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM
Website:
