Relaxo Footwears Launches“Freedom Bonanza Offer” To Celebrate Independence Day 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, August 08, 2025: Relaxo Footwears Ltd., India's largest footwear manufacturer, has announced the launch of its "Freedom Bonanza Offer" - a special Independence Day campaign packed with exciting discounts for customers across the country.
Running from August 8th to 17th, 2025, the campaign gives shoppers a chance to enjoy up to 20% off on their favourite footwear styles from Relaxo's wide range of brands. All they need to do is scan the QR code available in stores or on digital platforms to receive a unique discount code, making the shopping experience easy, interactive, and fun.
The offer is applicable across popular brands like Sparx, Flite, and Bahamas, giving customers great options in trendy, comfortable, and high-quality footwear for every need.
This limited-time offer is exclusively available at Relaxo EBOs across India and is valid only on fresh stock. It cannot be combined with other ongoing schemes or discounts.
With its legacy of delivering comfort, quality, and style, Relaxo continues to celebrate special moments with its customers through value-packed offers and festive campaigns.
About Relaxo Footwears Ltd.
Incorporated in 1984, Relaxo is the largest footwear manufacturer in India and has been serving the nation for four decades. Ranked among the top 500 Most Valuable Companies (Fortune 500 India), Relaxo is synonymous with quality products and affordable prices. It manufactures slippers, sandals, and sports & casual shoes.
Its most popular brands – Relaxo, Sparx, Flite, and Bahamas – each lead their respective segments. Relaxo, an iconic brand known for its rubber slippers, is a versatile choice for all sections of society. Flite offers a stylish range of fashionable and semi-formal slippers. Sparx reflects the attitude, style, and energy of young India through its sports shoes, sandals, and slippers. Bahamas captures the spirit of freedom, fun, and youth through its vibrant flip-flops.
With a pan-India distribution footprint, Relaxo also operates a strong network of 400+ exclusive retail outlets, and its products are widely available across major e-commerce platforms, large-format stores, and global markets.
