The World's First AI-Native Travel Infrastructure: Wingie Enuygun Group Launches MCP Server
Turning Language into Travel
WEG's MCP implementation goes beyond providing information. It enables AI models to perform tasks such as flight searches, hotel filtering, car rental, and querying booking history.
Hakan Kanar, CTO of Wingie Enuygun Group, shares his vision:
“With we've unlocked our travel infrastructure for AI. Whether it's a language model or an independent agent, AI can now interact with our MCP server to execute operations directly on our platform. This creates a seamless connection between intelligent models and real-world travel services.”
Real-Time Execution via Simple Commands
Users can perform travel operations with plain-language commands such as“Find a flight to Berlin,”“Check the weather for my bus trip,” or“List my recent bookings.” AI assistants send these requests to the MCP server, which processes each task live within the WEG ecosystem.
Setting a New Standard in the Travel Industry
WEG's MCP implementation is a game-changer for travel automation, enabling AI models to complete transactions, not just offer recommendations. With more than 30 real-time travel tools, WEG is the first online travel marketplace with an AI-native travel infrastructure.
About Wingie Enuygun Group
Wingie Enuygun Group is a leading travel marketplace in the MENA region, specializing in flights through its platforms , , and . The company offers a comprehensive range of travel products including flights, hotels, rental cars and bus tickets. Recognized for its innovation, Wingie Enuygun Group is at the forefront of the MENA online travel space, pioneering technological advancements and driving digital transformation within the industry.
Wingie leverages advanced AI technology to provide a seamless user experience, featuring virtual interlining for flights and a diverse array of airline tickets and travel content. The platform is available in 19 languages, employs over 400 people, and attracts approximately 200 million visitors annually, reaffirming its position as a premier choice for travelers.
