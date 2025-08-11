AI In Healthcare RCM Market Size To Attain USD 180.33 Billion By 2034, Growing At 24.20% CAGR

Ottawa, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a study published by Towards Healthcare, a sister firm of Precedence Research, the global AI in healthcare revenue cycle management market was valued at USD 20.68 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately USD 180.33 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 24.20%.

The growth of the market is driven by the growing need for automation to optimize and reduce risks, which fuels the growth of the market.

North America dominated the AI in healthcare revenue cycle management market share in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By component, the software segment held the major market revenue share in 2024.

By component, the services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

By type, the integrated AI-RCM platforms segment held the largest market share.

By type, the standalone AI-RCM tools segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

By deployment mode, the cloud/web-based segment led the AI in healthcare revenue cycle management market in 2024.

By deployment mode, the cloud-based deployment segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

By application, the claims & denials management segment held the largest revenue share market in 2024.

By application, the eligibility and benefits verification segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years. By end-user, the hospitals and health systems segment dominated the revenue market share in 2024.



What is the Growth Potential Responsible for the Growth of AI in healthcare revenue cycle management market?

AI in healthcare revenue cycle management involves using artificial intelligence to automate and enhance billing, coding, claims processing, and payment activities, leading to more accurate and efficient healthcare financial operations. The market for AI in healthcare revenue cycle management is growing rapidly as providers look for smarter, more effective ways to manage complex administrative tasks. AI is employed to automate medical coding, identify billing errors, forecast claim denials, and expedite payment collections. Integrating AI with electronic health records and cloud platforms improves real-time data processing and decision-making. Consequently, healthcare organizations are increasing cash flow, lowering costs, and achieving higher accuracy in financial management.

The AI in healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) market expands as providers adopt AI to optimize billing, coding, and claims workflows. AI reduces human errors, decreases claim denials, and accelerates reimbursements, enhancing financial performance. The need for real-time data insights, automated processes, and healthcare predictive analytics drives the adoption of AI-powered RCM solutions . This transition promotes greater efficiency and accuracy in handling complex healthcare administrative and financial activities.

What are the Growing Trends Associated with AI in healthcare revenue cycle management market?

Automation of Routine Tasks:

Integration of AI for automation reduces manual efforts and errors, which influences the adoption of the market.



Increased Focus on Data Quality and Security:

With increased reliance on AI for ensuring data accuracy and security to maintain patient trust and regulatory compliance, it fuels growth.



Improved Claim Processing and Denial Management:

AI-powered systems help and enable proactive correction, and reducing lost revenue fuels the growth of the market.



What is the Growing Challenge in AI in healthcare revenue cycle management market?

The key growth challenge that hinders the growth of the market is the data security and privacy for the protection of sensitive patient data for implementing AI-powered solution, which is crucial and limits the growth. The integration with legacy systems, training, and change management needs proper training and support, which limits the growth and hinders the expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the market in 2024?

North America dominated the AI in healthcare revenue cycle management market share in 2024, early AI adoption, and high healthcare spending. The region benefits from strong government support for digital health , widespread electronic health records, and a focus on reducing administrative costs. The presence of key industry players and ongoing investments in AI-driven revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions further reinforce North America's leadership.

Rapid growth is driven by rising healthcare costs and increasingly complex billing and reimbursement processes. Providers are adopting AI to automate tasks, minimize errors, and enhance claim accuracy. The extensive use of cloud-based RCM platforms facilitates scalable and real-time AI integration. Regulatory shifts and a move toward value-based care also boost demand for advanced data analytics and predictive tools, propelling the region's AI-powered RCM market.

The AI in healthcare revenue cycle management market in the U.S. is expanding rapidly due to increasing healthcare costs, digital transformation, and regulatory complexities. Hospitals and providers are investing in advanced RCM solutions to improve billing accuracy, reduce denials, and enhance cash flow. Outsourcing and AI integration are also driving growth in this sector.

Canada's healthcare revenue cycle management market is growing steadily as healthcare institutions seek greater efficiency and transparency. Rising demand for digital health solutions and government initiatives to streamline operations are key drivers. RCM tools help manage complex billing processes, especially in private clinics and specialized practices outside the publicly funded healthcare system.

What has caused Asia Pacific's significant growth in the AI healthcare revenue cycle management market in 2024?

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the AI in healthcare revenue cycle management market during the forecast period, fueled by rapid digital transformation, expanding infrastructure, and increasing healthcare expenditures. Governments are actively promoting healthcare modernization and the adoption of electronic health records. The growing middle class, heightened demand for efficient billing systems, and the rising popularity of telehealth services are fueling demand for AI-driven RCM solutions, further accelerating market growth.

The market expansion is also supported by increasing digital health adoption, initiatives like the National Digital Health Mission, and the widespread use of EHR and cloud-based systems. Healthcare providers use AI to automate claims processing, reduce denials, and improve billing accuracy. The surge in telehealth and support from health tech startups is additionally accelerating the deployment of AI-powered RCM solutions, enhancing efficiency and financial performance across the sector.

China's healthcare RCM sector is witnessing strong growth amid healthcare reforms and increasing patient volumes. The shift toward digital medical records, expanding private healthcare, and the need for efficient billing systems drive demand. Local and global vendors are investing in AI and cloud-based RCM technologies to address inefficiencies and regulatory compliance challenges.

India's growing private healthcare sector fuels demand for effective revenue cycle management solutions. Fragmented billing processes, rising insurance adoption , and medical tourism contribute to RCM adoption. Hospitals and clinics increasingly embrace digital platforms and outsourcing to improve revenue collection, reduce administrative burden, and ensure accurate claim processing in a complex ecosystem.

Segmental Insights

By Component

How Did Software Segment Dominated the AI In Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market In 2024?

The software segment held the major market revenue share in 2024, primarily because of its capacity to automate intricate billing, coding, and claims processes. Healthcare providers increasingly adopted AI-driven software for real-time analytics, denial management, and seamless integration with EHR systems. Its scalability, ease of updates, and ability to reduce administrative workload made it the preferred option, driving substantial revenue growth and reinforcing its market dominance.

The services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years. This segment is experiencing rapid expansion as healthcare organizations seek expert support to optimize AI-enabled revenue cycle tools. Providers rely on these services not just for installation but also for system optimization, compliance assistance, and ongoing performance monitoring. The complexity of AI integration and the need for customized solutions across diverse healthcare environments fuel demand, making this the fastest-growing segment in the AI healthcare RCM market.

By Type

Which type of Segment Dominated the AI in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market in 2024?

The integrated AI-RCM platforms segment held the largest market share. Owing to its ability to unify various revenue cycle processes within a single system, eliminating the need for multiple disconnected tools. This integrated approach enhances coordination, data accuracy, and decision speed. Healthcare providers favor these platforms for their flexibility, scalability, and ability to support seamless departmental interactions, ultimately improving cash flow and financial outcomes.

The standalone AI-RCM tools segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Many healthcare providers prefer specialized tools that address specific issues like claim denials or payment delays. These solutions are quicker to deploy, require less integration effort, and deliver targeted results. Their capacity to improve workflows without necessitating a full system overhaul makes them especially appealing to organizations with limited resources or phased digital strategies.

By Deployment Mode

How Did Cloud/Web-Based Type Segment Dominated the AI In Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market In 2024?

The cloud/web-based segment led the AI in healthcare revenue cycle management market in 2024, as providers increasingly prioritized solutions offering real-time data access, automatic updates, and lower initial costs. These platforms support remote operations, simplify compliance with evolving regulations, and decrease reliance on in-house IT. Their ability to adapt swiftly to changing workflows and scale with organizational needs made them the preferred deployment choice for hospitals and clinics seeking operational efficiency and agility.

The cloud-based deployment segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years, driven by its support for dynamic healthcare environments with minimal upfront investments. It allows providers to adopt AI tools without complex hardware, offering scalable, centralized access to financial data. As organizations emphasize digital agility and remote capabilities, cloud solutions are becoming essential for streamlining revenue cycle management, reducing downtime, and enabling faster decision-making.

By Application

Which Application Segment Dominated the AI In Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market In 2024?

The claims & denials management segment held the largest revenue share market in 2024, due to the increasing burden of administrative tasks and high claim rejection rates. Healthcare providers need AI solutions that can detect errors early, streamline appeals, and predict denial risks, improving efficiency and accuracy to maintain steady revenue flow.

The eligibility and benefits verification segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years as healthcare providers strive to improve front-end accuracy and reduce billing issues downstream. Automating these checks through AI minimizes manual effort, speeds up claim processing, and results in cleaner claims, thus expediting reimbursements.

By End User

How Did Hospitals and Health Systems Segment Dominated the AI In Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market In 2024?

The hospitals and health systems segment dominated the revenue market share in 2024. Their extensive administrative needs and requirement for comprehensive financial solutions to manage diverse services and payer contracts have driven higher adoption of AI-enabled RCM tools. With better access to funding and infrastructure, these organizations are well-positioned to implement advanced technologies, cementing their leadership in this market segment.

Recent Developments



In May 2025, Infinx acquired the healthcare RCM division of i3 Verticals to strengthen its market reach and tech capabilities. The move supports Infinx's goal to integrate scalable solutions and expert services across the revenue cycle, helping healthcare providers improve overall financial performance. In June 2024, Adonis secured $31 million to scale its AI-driven revenue cycle automation platform. The solution supports over 35 EHR systems and clearinghouses, offering a versatile and adaptable tool for various healthcare providers.

Top Companies and Their Contributions to the Market