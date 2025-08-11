Iqor CXBPOTM Acquires Jumpcrew To Expand End-To-End CXBPO Capabilities
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. , Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQor CXBPOTM , a global leader in customer experience business process outsourcing (BPO), today announced its acquisition of JumpCrew , a premier provider of outsourced B2B sales and marketing solutions. This strategic move expands iQor's ability to deliver seamless, tech‐enabled support across the entire customer lifecycle - from acquisition to retention - and reinforces its position as a full-service CX partner for leading brands.
Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, JumpCrew delivers Growth as a Service (GaaS) through an integrated stack of lead generation, content creation, RevOps automation, and dedicated sales teams. The company has generated over $1 billion in new revenue for its clients - the fastest-growing and most innovative brands.
“iQor's CXBPO expertise and JumpCrew's unique Growth as a Service execution will deliver a seamless end-to-end customer lifecycle service. This powerful combination, leveraging iQor's global delivery network and next-generation Voice-of-the-Customer insights, will allow our clients to grow, retain, and optimize their business with enhanced efficiency and performance outcomes,” said iQor President and CEO Chris Crowley.
Clients will now benefit from a unified solution that offers:
- Lead generation, pipeline conversion, customer service, and retention Integrated CX and sales execution, backed by Insights iQTM real‐time analytics ROI optimization across the customer lifecycle
JumpCrew's proprietary AdPost platform further enhances iQor's technology stack and infinityAiQTM platform, providing businesses with a powerful toolset for managing digital campaigns, tracking performance, and centralizing customer acquisition data.
“Joining iQor unlocks unprecedented scale for JumpCrew's proven Growth as a Service approach. With a world-class client portfolio, we know what it takes to drive pipeline growth. Backed by iQor's global infrastructure and CX intelligence, we'll deepen those relationships, accelerate lead generation, and innovate faster while preserving the agility and client focus that define JumpCrew,” said Robert Henderson, CEO of JumpCrew.
This acquisition continues iQor's evolution as a digitally enabled CX service provider, combining human problem-solving with AI‐driven insights from millions of service interactions. The combined companies of iQor and JumpCrew will be led by Chris Crowley as President and CEO. JumpCrew will preserve its brand name and entrepreneurial culture under the leadership of Robert Henderson, who will report to Chris Crowley.
About iQor CXBPOTM
iQor CXBPOTM is a trusted partner in intelligent customer experience solutions, delivering exceptional results for global brands. With 40,000 employees across 10 countries, we combine 30 years of industry expertise with cutting-edge AI-driven innovations to optimize customer interactions at every stage. Our agile, scalable solutions ensure seamless omnichannel engagement, driving loyalty and measurable business success. Recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a leader in CX excellence, we elevate performance through a people-first approach, operational expertise, and secure, technology-enabled solutions. Learn more at iQor.com .
About JumpCrew
JumpCrew is a Nashville‐based Growth as a Service agency specializing in outsourced B2B sales and marketing. Founded in 2016, JumpCrew helps companies generate leads, build pipeline, and close more deals through a proven stack of content, automation, and dedicated sales teams. Learn more at .
