Westland Insurance Acquires Paul Ayotte Insurance Brokers Ltd.

Westland expands presence in Ontario, strengthens P&C capabilities

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, one of Canada's largest insurance brokerages, today announced that it acquired Paul Ayotte Insurance Brokers Ltd (PAIB) effective August 1. The addition of PAIB reflects Westland's strategic focus on growing its presence in Ontario and bringing greater value to clients within their local communities. With strong national P&C solutions, bringing PAIB into the Westland family further strengthens the organization's capabilities across Canada.

Paul Ayotte Insurance Brokers, a trusted name in Northern Ontario since 1975, proudly serves communities with personalized and comprehensive insurance solutions. With five offices across the region, PAIB offers a wide range of services including auto, home, business, cottage, and leisure insurance, making it a convenient one-stop shop for clients' diverse coverage needs. Known for its strong community roots and commitment to client care, PAIB delivers reliable protection and peace of mind to individuals and businesses alike.

“PAIB has built a strong reputation in Northern Ontario by delivering personalized insurance solutions and we're thrilled to welcome them to the Westland family”, said Jamie Lyons, President & CEO of Westland Insurance.“Ontario remains a key strategic focus for Westland, and PAIB's well-built presence in the province helps us deepen our reach into important regional communities. As a leading P&C brokerage, we're committed to partnering with organizations like PAIB that share our dedication to local service and meaningful client relationships.”

Westland remains committed to expanding its presence in Canada, with intentional acquisitions and organic growth.

