ADIHEX 2025 MEDIA INVITE
|Date
|30 August – 7 September 2025
|Time
|11 am – 10 pm
|Place
|ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi
The 2025 edition of ADIHEX will feature a series of exceptional falcon auctions organised in two stages:
The first stage will take place in-person on August 16-17 and 23-24, with the option to bid online for top-graded falcons.
The second stage will be held on August 30-31 and September 6-7, featuring live auctions open to participants from within the UAE and abroad.
Live Arena featuring cultural displays, workshops, exciting competitions and much more.
13 unique sectors for outdoor, hunting, equestrian and falconry enthusiasts immersive activities for all age groups
|Fatin Elkhalil Phone: 055-5432671 Email: ...
|Omar Khandaqji Phone: 056-7770065 Email: ...
