ADIHEX 2025 MEDIA INVITE

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) ADNEC Group would like to invite you to attend Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2025, the largest exhibition for hunting, equestrian and heritage preservation in the Middle East and Africa region.







Date 30 August – 7 September 2025 Time 11 am – 10 pm Place ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers' Club, the 22edition of Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) will be held from 30 August – 7 September 2025 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi under the theme 'The legacy Lives On'.

Organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with Emirates Falconers' Club, this much anticipated event attracts local and global attendees, decision makers, and stakeholders who value ofenvironmental, cultural, heritage, authentic sports and sustainable hunting. Concurrently, ADIHEX offers a unique opportunity for regional and international companies and showcase their latest products and services to a global audience.



The 2025 edition of ADIHEX will feature a series of exceptional falcon auctions organised in two stages:



The first stage will take place in-person on August 16-17 and 23-24, with the option to bid online for top-graded falcons. The second stage will be held on August 30-31 and September 6-7, featuring live auctions open to participants from within the UAE and abroad.

What to expect:



Live Arena featuring cultural displays, workshops, exciting competitions and much more. 13 unique sectors for outdoor, hunting, equestrian and falconry enthusiasts immersive activities for all age groups

This event is designed to provide a comprehensive experience blending tradition and modernity, with full transparency ensured through an advanced digital platform.

Fatin Elkhalil Phone: 055-5432671 Email: ... Omar Khandaqji Phone: 056-7770065 Email: ...

Only permit holders will be allowed to enter the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and participate in media coverage of the exhibition. Accordingly, all media representatives are kindly requested to take the initiative and register here, to ensure the timely issue of media permits for the event.

We look forward to welcoming you!