Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Financial pressure drive Australia's divorce rate to its lowest

Financial pressure drive Australia's divorce rate to its lowest


2025-08-11 09:49:24
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that economic challenges are causing Australia’s divorce rate to drop to its lowest level in 50 years, with financial hardship rather than improved relationships largely driving this shift.

Liz Allen, a demographer at a leading Australian research center, explained that “Australians are marrying and divorcing less and having fewer children amid increasing economic insecurity. It's emblematic of deep and complex social change.”

In 2024, Australia saw 2.1 divorces per 1,000 adults — a figure not seen since the introduction of no-fault divorce laws in 1975, according to official statistics. Additionally, divorces are happening at older ages now, with men averaging 47 and women 44 years old at the time of separation. Marriages also tend to last almost a year longer before ending compared to pre-pandemic times.

The marriage rate itself has dropped significantly to 5.5 per 1,000 people, less than half the rate recorded in 1971, as more couples choose to live together without marrying.

Furthermore, the country’s fertility rate has fallen to a historic low of 1.5 births per woman. The percentage of women who never have children has nearly doubled since 1981. These trends are influenced by economic insecurity, housing difficulties, and the rising expenses associated with raising children, prompting many to postpone or forgo starting families altogether.

MENAFN11082025000045017281ID1109912458

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search