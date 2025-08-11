Industry Veteran Gary Long Appointed New President & CEO For REMPREX, Inc.

LISLE, Ill., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REMPREX, Inc. is excited to announce Gary Long has been appointed the new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 30, 2025.

With over 30 years of experience in the rail and rail services industry, Mr. Long brings a depth of operational expertise, strategic insight, and leadership that positions REMPREX, Inc. for continued growth and success. He will be based at the company's corporate headquarters in Lisle, Illinois.

Prior to joining REMPREX, Mr. Long served as CEO, Rail Investments, FTAI Infrastructure, and is an Executive Advisor and Board Member with Cathcart Rail. His distinguished career also includes senior leadership roles at Genesee & Wyoming, OmniTRAX and Norfolk Southern, where he led large-scale operational initiatives and drove sustainable improvements across complex rail systems. REMPREX remains committed to providing best-in-class service and innovative solutions across the rail services sector.

REMPREX is a comprehensive solutions provider for transportation terminals across North America. An industry leader with decades of first-hand experience, REMPREX improves terminal operations and delivers exponential impact on visibility, reliability, and capacity, specializing in complete intermodal terminal optimization. REMPREX partners with their clients on full systematic design as well as targeted solutions.

Contact: Brad Perlstein, REMPREX, Inc.

Phone: (847) 274-0067

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE REMPREX, Inc.

