Philippines halts importation of live cattles, buffalos from France, Italy
(MENAFN) According to official statements, the Philippines has enacted a temporary prohibition on importing live cattle and buffalo, along with their related products and derivatives, from France and Italy due to confirmed cases of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD). This ban, announced by the country's Department of Agriculture, was outlined in a memorandum issued on August 1.
The restriction extends to the importation of embryos and semen as well. However, certain items are exempted, including salt-treated hides or those processed before and after slaughter, blood meal and flour, non-skeletal meat and bones, casings, gelatin, collagen, tallow, hooves, horns, and pasteurized milk and dairy products.
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel described the ban as a preventive action aimed at protecting the nation's livestock sector from LSD, a viral infection known for its high transmissibility primarily among cattle and water buffalo.
The outbreaks were first identified on July 18 in Italy and June 23 in France. The Department of Agriculture stated that the import ban will stay active until there is progress in controlling and eliminating the disease in the affected countries.
