Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Philippines halts importation of live cattles, buffalos from France, Italy

Philippines halts importation of live cattles, buffalos from France, Italy


2025-08-11 09:42:15
(MENAFN) According to official statements, the Philippines has enacted a temporary prohibition on importing live cattle and buffalo, along with their related products and derivatives, from France and Italy due to confirmed cases of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD). This ban, announced by the country's Department of Agriculture, was outlined in a memorandum issued on August 1.

The restriction extends to the importation of embryos and semen as well. However, certain items are exempted, including salt-treated hides or those processed before and after slaughter, blood meal and flour, non-skeletal meat and bones, casings, gelatin, collagen, tallow, hooves, horns, and pasteurized milk and dairy products.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel described the ban as a preventive action aimed at protecting the nation's livestock sector from LSD, a viral infection known for its high transmissibility primarily among cattle and water buffalo.

The outbreaks were first identified on July 18 in Italy and June 23 in France. The Department of Agriculture stated that the import ban will stay active until there is progress in controlling and eliminating the disease in the affected countries.

MENAFN11082025000045017281ID1109912435

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search