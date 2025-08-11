Huloop Automation Announces Major Platform Updates With Automation Builder Enhancements, And Hugo Sidekick AI Assistant
AUBURN, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HuLoop Automation, a leader in AI-powered work intelligence, has released the latest version of its Unified Work Intelligence Platform (v7), the seventh major release of its flagship solution which includes HuLoop's new AI assistant, HuGO Sidekick. These solutions are designed to accelerate the automation builder experience and improve ease of use for HuLoop end users.
HuGO Sidekick helps users get the most from the HuLoop Automation platform. HuGO Sidekick's new Predictive/Prescriptive Automation Build Capabilities enhance the user experience when creating new automations. HuLoop estimates that HuGO Sidekick allows builders to create automations 50% faster than the prior release. HuGO Sidekick also includes Unified Knowledge Base, which provides timely and expert platform insights so that users can wield the HuLoop platform with maximum efficacy. Soon, HuLoop will also incorporate Generative Build capabilities into HuGO Sidekick, enabling builders to create complete workflows and automations generatively.
The new update also includes upgrades to HuLoop's existing suite of automation tools. Namely, Intelligent Productivity Discovery now includes an insights concierge, helping users make sense of work intelligence insights derived from the module's analytics and visualizations. Intelligent Document Processing has been optimized for faster performance and easier maintenance.
"These upgrades represent the next step in our mission to make cutting-edge automation available to anyone," said Todd Michaud, CEO at HuLoop. "We recognized that creating a tool that truly delivers value starts with it being intuitive, so we set out to accomplish that while strengthening and broadening the AI technology at the core of our business. Ultimately, these enhancements will help our users get things done faster, allowing them to become more efficient and serve their customers better.
About HuLoop Automation:
HuLoop Automation is a comprehensive AI-based future of work platform for financial institutions, retailers, and other industries, providing organizations of all sizes with industry-specific tools that streamline work, automate manual processes, and increase efficiency. Driven by its "human-in-the-loop" philosophy, HuLoop Automation is dedicated to improving the workers' experience by giving them more time to be more productive.
