Prisidio Applauds AARP's Launch Of Member-Exclusive Digital Vault To Combat Fraud And Preserve Legacies

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prisidio, the secure digital vault company that helps individuals and families Collect, Protect, and Share their most essential information, today celebrated the launch of the AARP Digital Vault – powered by Prisidio , now available as a premium add-on for AARP's members.

With online scams and data breaches on the rise, especially among older adults, AARP has introduced this trusted digital solution to help members protect what matters most. According to the FBI's 2024 Internet Crime Report, U.S. consumers lost $16.6 billion to internet crimes last year, with adults over 60 accounting for the largest share of complaints and financial losses.

"We're honored to support AARP in delivering a solution that goes beyond document storage," said Glenn Shimkus, Co-Founder and CEO of Prisidio . "This is about security, clarity, and care, making it easier for individuals and families to prepare, protect, and pass on what matters."

In AARP's official announcement, Sami Hassanyeh, Executive Vice President of Digital Strategy at AARP , noted:

"A digital vault isn't just about convenience-it's about peace of mind and preparedness. Today, we offer the digital vault created by Prisidio as a solution that helps members protect what matters most in today's increasingly digital world."

The AARP Digital Vault – powered by Prisidio offers a centralized, secure, and easy-to-use platform that allows members to:



Store important documents and information using bank-level encryption

Organize and protect not just documents , but all essential information

Assign trusted contacts with specific permissions for shared access

Provide context, background, and guidance through video and written notes Gain peace of mind knowing key information will be securely passed on when needed

Prisidio's mission to help individuals take control of their most critical information is aligned with AARP's social mission to make aging easier. The vault is especially useful for five key life scenarios:

Real-World Benefits of Digital Vaults:



Caregiving – Support America's 63 million caregivers and their families by sharing critical, time-sensitive information like prescriptions, health directives, and doctor information

Protecting Your Legacy – Ensure your loved ones know what exists, where it is, and how to access it, as part of the historic $100+ trillion wealth transfer occurring over the next 25 years

Fraud Prevention – Reduce vulnerability to identity theft and scams, which cost Americans over $47 billion in 2024 alone

Disaster Preparedness – Access essential personal and insurance documents quickly during natural disasters or emergencies, with over 50% of U.S. homes now at risk Everyday Living – Stay organized in a world of 100+ online accounts per person, with geographically dispersed families and rising global travel

Prisidio encourages its own users, partners, and affiliates to share this milestone.

"As a proud member of the AARP AgeTech CollaborativeTM , we designed this solution to meet the growing need for better tools in a complex digital and physical world," said Shimkus. "It's rewarding to help families prepare for whatever life may bring."

