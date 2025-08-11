Unipart's Partnership With Selco Extended To 2028

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OXFORD, United Kingdom, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unipart, the supply chain performance improvement partner, has won a two-and-a-half-year contract extension with Selco Builders Warehouse, the UK-based trade-only builders' merchant supplying a wide range of building materials, tools, and accessories to trade professionals.

Unipart has partnered with Selco since 2019, providing logistics and transportation services to all of Selco's 75 branches across England and Wales from Unipart's distribution centre in Cowley, Oxford.

With the extension of this partnership, Unipart will continue to provide a fully integrated and tailored delivery solution to Selco stores, delivering more than 38,000 lines per week across a wide range of products, including tools and workwear, via dedicated Selco-branded vehicles.

Mike Bristow, Unipart Managing Director, Logistics and Transport UK , said:“Over the past five years our partnership with Selco has gone from strength to strength. This contract extension reflects exactly this, and gives us the opportunity to continue to streamline Selco's operations and deliver excellence for its customers through the wide range of services we can provide from our central distribution center.”

Darren Leigh, Unipart Chief Executive , said:“Delivering excellence by driving efficient, resilient, and sustainable supply chains is at the heart of our strategy, so we're delighted that Selco has placed its trust in Unipart, once again, to serve as its supply chain performance improvement partner of choice.”

David Rose, Selco Supply Chain Director, said:“The warehouse and transport contract extension with Unipart has been awarded based on the solid, stable performance delivered over recent years. This has been the result of strong leadership and a commitment from all colleagues to do a great job for Selco each and every day. This now provides the opportunity for Selco to further realise their supply chain ambitions; utilising the Cowley Distribution Centre to introduce additional product ranges and new ways of working.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at Unipart's partnership with Selco extended to 2028 - Unipart

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Elliott Abdey, Communications Officer E: ... P: +44 7471 494395