Global Influencer, Model, And Endo Advocate, Katya Karlova Throws Support Behind Never Give Up Day

Katya Karlova joins a global movement celebrating resilience, perseverance, and the courage to keep going.

- Alain HoroitLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What began as a grassroots message of perseverance is now transforming into a full-fledged global celebration. On August 18 , millions of people across the world will celebrate Never Give Up Day - a rapidly expanding international observance honoring the unshakable human spirit.In a world shaken by uncertainty, burnout, conflict, and quiet battles fought every day, Never Give Up Day offers something rare: a moment to collectively pause, reflect, and recognize the emotional strength it takes to simply keep going.From the United States to Canada, from the United Kingdom to Australia, across Europe and now gaining momentum in emerging countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Kenya, Morocco, and South Africa - Never Give Up Day is being embraced as more than a date. It's becoming a universal reminder that every effort matters, every step counts, and every person has the right to feel proud of their persistence.Katya Karlova is a former corporate VP turned visionary author and resilience alchemist, model, creator, speaker, and endometriosis advocate. Her debut book, Invisible Pain, Unstoppable Power, launches in summer 2025. Originally from Moldova, Katya immigrated to the U.S. as a child, later graduating early twice and earning degrees from both UCLA and University College London.Over a 15-year global career in talent management and leadership coaching, she earned accolades including UCLA's Young Alumnus of the Year and recognition as one of the top 50 talent professionals in the United States. But her path took a powerful turn during the COVID pandemic, when isolation forced her to confront lifelong struggles with body dysmorphia, anxiety, and depression.In a bold act of healing, Katya broke into modeling-reclaiming control over her self-image and embracing her curves and femininity. This transformation also gave her the confidence to advocate for herself in a healthcare system that had dismissed her chronic pain for nearly two decades, ultimately leading to a life-changing endometriosis diagnosis.Today, with over 500K followers across social media, Katya uses her platform to promote body positivity, feminine power, and self-love-while raising awareness for endometriosis and fighting for better treatment of women's health issues.

