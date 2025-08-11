Sugar Sugartm Revamps Skin From Scratchtm With FDA-Certified Manufacturing For Clean Beauty Franchise Growth

Organic Sugar Specific Products – Crafted by FDA-Certified Manufacturer

Vegan Facial Care – Sustainable, Fresh, and Franchise-Ready

Brow ScienceTM Treatment – Premium Organic Innovation

New partnership elevates Sugar Sugar's proprietary clean beauty products, enhancing quality, sustainability, and franchise market appeal.

- Aimee Blake, Founder Sugar Sugar

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sugar SugarTM Announces Major Revamp of Proprietary Skin From ScratchTM Product Line in Partnership with Phoenix-Based Manufacturer

Sugar SugarTM, the leading name in clean beauty franchising and home of Comfort SugaringTM , is proud to announce a major evolution of its proprietary product line, Skin From ScratchTM. This strategic move strengthens Sugar Sugar's position as a top choice for clean beauty franchise sales and organic skincare franchise ownership nationwide.

The new partnership with a Phoenix-based, FDA-organic certified manufacturer marks a pivotal shift from traditional wholesale and white-label models to a fully dedicated, direct manufacturing relationship. This collaboration ensures every Skin From ScratchTM product is custom-curated to meet Sugar Sugar's exact specifications, maintaining the integrity and performance that franchise owners and clients have come to expect.

“Our goal is to keep Sugar Sugar franchisees ahead of the curve,” said Sugar Sugar Founder Aimee Blake.“This manufacturer not only holds FDA organic certification for food-grade products, but also has deep expertise in cosmetic production. This gives us a stronger competitive advantage as the clean beauty and organic skincare markets continue to expand.”

Key Benefits for Sugar Sugar Franchise Owners:

Enhanced Product Formulations: Most core products remain consistent, but with upgraded ingredient profiles for better results.

Streamlined Logistics: Direct drop-shipping from the manufacturer to franchise locations with branded labeling, reducing costs and restock wait times.

Eco-Friendly Packaging: New double-walled, white bottles and jars with wooden closures and“born-on” dating for freshness transparency.

Scalability for Growth: Systems designed to support multi-unit beauty franchise owners and future product expansion, including lash and brow tint upgrades.

This upgrade applies to the entire Skin From ScratchTM range, which already includes eight high-performing products. Franchise owners will see immediate improvements across the line, with additional refinements rolling out in the coming months.

Sugar SugarTM's commitment to clean, inclusive, and results-driven beauty remains at the heart of its growth strategy. This product line overhaul is a clear sign to prospective franchise buyers that the brand is not only innovating in organic beauty products, but also in operational systems designed to help franchisees thrive.

For more information on owning a Sugar SugarTM clean beauty franchise, visit or contact the franchise development team at 480-389-0236.

