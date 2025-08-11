Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Furniture Partners With Firmly To Launch Seamless Multi-Brand Checkout, Eliminating The Final Friction Point In Furniture Shopping


2025-08-11 09:16:43
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The partnership tackles one of online furniture shopping's most persistent pain points: decision fatigue followed by fragmented, high-friction checkout . Previously, Furniture users would build lists and favorites across multiple brands, but were required to complete purchases on each retailer's individual site. The firmly integration now enables secure, one-step checkout across multiple merchants , streamlining the path from shortlist to sofa.

Built for How Shoppers Actually Buy Furniture

"Buying furniture online today feels more like project management than shopping," said Alex Seaman , Founder and SVP at Furniture. "You're comparing prices across tabs, tracking delivery timelines in spreadsheets, and trying to feel confident about a decision that impacts your home and lifestyle. Furniture's features aim to simplify and consolidate this process, and firmly's checkout enablement removes the last major friction point-and helps people finish the journey they started."

According to internal insights, the average Furniture shopper opens 6 to 12 tabs , takes up to 4 weeks to decide on a major item, and relies on a combination of screenshots, spreadsheets, and partner input before buying.

One Cart. All the Brands. None of the Chaos.
With the firmly integration, Furniture becomes one of the only platforms in the category to offer cross-retailer checkout in a single cart -while letting each brand own the transaction directly. That means:

  • One checkout across multiple brands
  • Real-time inventory and delivery estimates
  • Secure payments with traditional cards
  • Fully protected retailer data and brand identity
  • No effort plug-in for participating merchants

Trust, Speed, and Simplicity for a High-Intent Shopper
"Furniture shopping is a deeply considered, high-intent journey as consumers explore, compare, and commit. Our integration with Furniture is designed to meet them exactly at that moment, delivering speed and confidence while reducing friction at checkout," said Kumar Senthil, Co-Founder and CEO, firmly. "By bringing our agentic commerce infrastructure into play, Furniture isn't just streamlining operations and increasing sales opportunities, they're transforming how high-intent buyers purchase furniture in a digital-first world."

Rethinking the Furniture Funnel
The partnership is a cornerstone of Furniture's broader mission: to reduce the chaos of furniture shopping without stripping away the inspiration, curation, or customer control.

Unlike traditional marketplaces or mass e-comm platforms, Furniture is built for the modern decision-maker - the shopper who's juggling family life, tight timelines, budget clarity, and a desire to make smart, stylish home investments. These shoppers are often:

  • Saving Pinterest boards but screenshotting delivery dates
  • Filtering by fabric and ship speed-not just style
  • Shopping across 3–5 brands before choosing
  • Prioritizing clear information over deep discounts

According to recent surveys, over 70% of furniture shoppers say they wish they could browse, compare and select furniture products across brands without opening multiple sites.

A New Kind of Furniture Platform
This launch follows Furniture's continued growth, with more than 1 million signed-on SKUs across top U.S. furniture retailers, including both national brands and emerging DTC players. With checkout now streamlined, the platform is preparing to roll out reviews, personalized room bundles, and moodboard-to-cart functionality in 2025.

About Furniture
Furniture is a technology platform reinventing the $264B U.S. furniture category. Purpose-built for the modern shopper, the platform combines powerful comparison tools, curated discovery, and transparent product and delivery information to help people furnish their lives-without the overwhelm. Headquartered in New York and Atlanta, the Furniture team includes design experts, retail veterans, and digital product leaders from companies like HGTV, 1stDibs, Apartments, and Rooms To Go.

About firmly
firmly is an Agentic Commerce Platform that enables merchants to plug into high-intent digital environments-like marketplaces, social platforms, and AI agents-with zero engineering lift. With a single integration, brands can activate seamless checkout experiences wherever discovery happens. firmly protects merchant data, preserves brand identity, and removes the cost and complexity of multichannel expansion.

