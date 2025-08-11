Revature Named Gold Stevie Award Winner In 2025 Stevie Awards For Technology Excellence

Revature recognized in "New Service of the Year – Educational Technology" category for redefining AI and enterprise technology training

RESTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revature , a technology talent as a service provider, today announced that it has won a Gold Stevie® Award in the second annual Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence . The awards program recognizes the remarkable achievements of individuals, teams and organizations that are shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors.

Honored in the "New Service of the Year – Educational Technology" category, Revature was recognized for transforming AI and enterprise technology training-producing future-ready professionals who achieve day-one productivity 70% faster and helping customers reduce costs by up to 30% compared to traditional approaches.

The latest release of Revature's flagship workforce development solution shifts from generalist programs to domain-aligned, technology-specific workforce enablement that delivers measurable, high-impact results at scale. Revature offers enterprise-contextualized training in hard-to-source technologies-including Looker, SAP and Generative AI (GenAI)-addressing critical talent gaps quicker and more cost-effectively than external hiring or generic learning platforms. Key features include:



Expanded technology stack coverage: Offers specialized training in Looker for data analytics, SAP for enterprise systems and GenAI for intelligent automation.

Deeper personalization via Revature's Res platform: Provides real-time behavioral analytics, milestone alerts and learner progression dashboards.

New capstone project frameworks: Applies GenAI to real client use cases, such as vector search and RAG pipeline design. Updated assessment rubrics: Aligns with newer technologies and advanced skill integrations.

"We continually evolve our offerings to stay ahead of market shifts and meet our customers' most urgent needs," said Vivek Ravichandran, senior vice president and head of training, technology and platform at Revature. "Our upgraded workforce development solution enables Fortune 500 companies to close critical talent gaps, accelerate AI-driven transformation and achieve measurable impact from day one. This Stevie Awards recognition affirms our mission to disrupt the training status quo with an innovative, tailored approach that delivers speed, cost efficiency and future-ready talent at scale."

More than 1,500 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 36 nations and territories were submitted for consideration in this year's Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Winners of the awards, named the Stevies from the Greek word meaning "crowned," will be recognized during a gala awards event on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

"We're proud to honor the 2025 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence winners for their remarkable achievements," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "We look forward to celebrating their innovation and impact at the awards ceremony on September 16."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the list of 2025 Stevie winners are available at: . For more information about Revature, visit: .

About Revature

Revature is bridging the IT skills gap and accelerating technology workforces for mid-to-large organizations worldwide – from Fortune 500 companies to the federal government and leading system integrators. Our Total Talent Solution empowers customers to cultivate the right technology talent through a combination of its Emerging Talent Programs and Digital Academies. The company takes a human-centric approach to building a skills-first technology workforce for enterprises with an emphasis on continuous learning. By offering both interpersonal skills and technical skills, including in areas like AI and ML, data and analytics, cloud computing, cybersecurity, enterprise platforms and application development, Revature delivers day-one productive talent 70% faster while reducing customer costs by up to 30% compared to traditional methods. Revature is headquartered in Reston, Virginia and Chennai, India. Learn more at revature and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performance in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

