Limestone Capital Invests In Nokken To Fuel Modular Hospitality Expansion

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Limestone Capital , a leading experience economy private equity firm headquartered in Switzerland, has acquired a stakeholding of just over 30% in Nokken , a UK-headquartered provider of design-led modular cabins.

The partnership aims to accelerate Nokken's international expansion, supporting growth across Europe, the UK, United States, and new market entries in Asia and Australasia. The investment reinforces Limestone's commitment to best-in-class innovative, sustainable hospitality ventures.

"This is a significant milestone in Nokken's journey and confirmation of where we believe the hospitality market is heading" said Co-Founder Nathan Aylott. With over €1 billion AUM (Assets Under Management) invested in lifestyle and hospitality platforms such as Aethos Hotels, Emerald Stay, Loisium Wine & Spa Hotels, and Voaara, Limestone Capital is known for combining real estate investment with branded, experience-driven operating platforms. "We are confident in the alignment this represents" said Nathan

"Nokken represents a unique intersection of beautiful design, functionality, and emotional resonance," said Grazi Painelli, Managing Director and Head of Acquisitions at Limestone Capital. "They are redefining how we experience the natural world, and their scalable model aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of hospitality."

Nokken has become known as more than just a designer and manufacturer of modular cabins - the company is pioneering a new category in retreat hospitality. While much of the traditional hotel sector remains focused on high-cost urban developments, Nokken is driving a shift toward agile, nature-immersive stays. This "retreat" model, embraced by progressive brands such as Autocamp or through Marriott's acquisition of Postcard Cabins offers faster deployment, lower costs, and greater guest appeal. Through its cabins and wider services, Nokken enables partners to create scalable experiences in unique locations such as forests, mountains, and coastlines rather than concrete cityscapes, placing the company at the forefront of a movement redefining where and how people stay.

The investment fuels Nokken's expansion and will be used primarily to enter strategic partnerships with landowners and operators and acquire key components of Nokken's supply chain, while expanding sales and marketing capacity.

"Limestone Capital is a great strategic alignment for Nokken. The partnership with Limestone allows us to focus on bringing our products to some of the best destinations in the world and ensuring end customers can experience nature in new, meaningful ways," said Craig McDonald, CEO of the Nokken Group. "Their hospitality expertise and operational excellence will be instrumental as we scale."

"We've always believed that great design isn't just about aesthetics, it's about impact. This partnership gives us the platform to bring Nokken's vision to a global stage, where architecture, nature, and emotion meet in powerful, purposeful ways," says James Van Tromp, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer

As sustainability becomes a defining driver of modern travel, Nokken's model offers a compelling solution: exceptional stays with minimal environmental impact. Its low-footprint modular designs minimise land disturbance, use responsible materials, and avoid the heavy infrastructure demands of conventional builds, thus making hospitality viable in sensitive or remote locations. This approach meets the expectations of climate-conscious travellers while delivering operational efficiencies, positioning Nokken, with Limestone's backing, to lead the sustainable retreat sector and set a new benchmark for responsible, experience-rich hospitality.

"This is more than capital - it's a partnership grounded in shared values," added Grazi Painelli. "Nokken delivers meaningful, nature-based experiences without compromising on design or environmental responsibility."

