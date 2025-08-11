Manulife Investment Management Closes On Nearly 50,000 Acres Of Louisiana Timberlands

Now managing over 1 million acres across the U.S. Southwest on behalf of clients

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Investment Management (Manulife IM), a company of Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, announced today the closing of a Louisiana timberland transaction on behalf of a client. Under the terms of the agreement, Manulife IM, the world's largest timberland investment manager,1 acquired approximately 50,000 pine timberland acres in southwestern Louisiana, expanding acreage under management in Arkansas/Louisiana/Texas/Oklahoma to over one million acres. The timberlands are near existing Manulife IM managed timberland assets and are well placed to be incorporated into ongoing regional operations.

"Our team has extensive experience in this region, allowing us to provide key insights that validated our investment philosophy for this transaction," said Tom Sarno, global head of timberland investments, Manulife IM. "We believe the assets are well positioned to benefit from the established markets, reliable off takers, and favorable timber growth attributes complemented by the recently announced mill investments in the region. We look forward to deploying our expertise managing the property on behalf of our client."

Manulife IM sustainably manages approximately 5.6 million acres of timberland across the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Brazil, and Chile, representing $11.7B AUM, as part of its comprehensive private markets strategy including agriculture, infrastructure, private equity and private credit and real estate.2

