Algebrik AI And Open Lending Partner To Expand Intelligent Auto Loan Decisioning For Credit Unions

Enabling Risk-Aware Auto Lending at Scale

Open Lending's Lenders ProtectionTM platform empowers financial institutions to safely approve near- and non-prime auto loans by combining real-time risk modeling, pricing optimization, and insurance-backed loan protection.

Through this partnership, Algebrik's Loan Origination System, part of Algebrik One, Algebrik's agentic AI-powered lending suite, now offers built-in access to the Lenders ProtectionTM platform, allowing credit unions to:



Evaluate near- and non-prime applicants using Open Lending's advanced decisioning engine



Receive real-time decisions (approved, counteroffer, or denied), including APR, terms, stipulations, and certificate numbers



Automatically surface stipulations tied to counter - offers (e.g., vehicle details, income verification) within the lending workflow of Algebrik's Loan Origination System

Leverage Open Lending's insured, risk-based decisioning directly within Algebrik's LOS- no external systems needed.

Algebrik AI's LOS delivers this capability through a unified, AI-powered experience-supporting both loan officer and borrower-facing workflows. Lenders can seamlessly manage counteroffers, display dynamic payment terms, and track certificate numbers, all within a single, modern interface.

Strategic Insight: Why This Partnership Matters

Pankaj Jain , Founder and CEO of Algebrik AI, commented on the partnership:

"We believe modern lending stacks must function as ecosystems-not toolkits. By partnering with Open Lending, we're deepening the intelligence of loan decisioning and giving lenders a seamless path to responsible loan growth. With Open Lending now embedded in Algebrik's LOS, lenders can reach underserved borrowers while maintaining the operational efficiency and compliance they demand."

Josh Marcy , Chief Product Officer at Open Lending, added:

"Algebrik brings a modern, purpose-built approach to lending infrastructure. The Algebrik integration leverages best practice automation capabilities and a dynamic user experience, offering fast and accurate automatic decisions that accelerate loan originations for our mutual customers. Their team has delivered a clean, intuitive experience that aligns with our vision for the future of inclusive, data-driven auto lending. "

About Algebrik AI

Algebrik AI, headquartered in New York City, is the company behind Algebrik One: the world's first cloud-native, AI-powered, digital-era Loan Origination Suite (LOS), designed for the next generation of members. In an industry that hasn't seen significant innovation in lending technology in over 25 years, it was high time someone stepped in to help credit unions of all sizes regain their former glory.

Algebrik AI's mission is to empower credit unions to attract, engage, grow, and retain next-gen members while staying competitive in today's digital era. With Algebrik One , an end-to-end lending suite that includes Digital Account Opening, Lender's Cockpit (LOS), Omni-channel Point of Sale (PoS), AI Decision Engine, and Portfolio Analytics, we take on the heavy lifting; so credit unions can focus on helping the members and communities they serve. For more information, visit

About Open Lending

Open Lending provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. For more information, please visit

Media Contacts:

Prateek Samantaray

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

