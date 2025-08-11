Innovative Pet Food Brand Jinx Launches Fresh, A New Line Of Refrigerated Dog Food Exclusively At Walmart
As more pet parents embrace hybrid feeding – a mix of fresh food and kibble – Jinx saw a clear opportunity to create versatile, mix-and-match solutions. Consumers are seeking one trusted brand that delivers across both formats without compromising on quality or affordability. Jinx Fresh was inspired by the brand's core customers, who started adding fresh food to their dogs' meals but were disappointed by the lack of high-quality options. They wanted something better – made with clean ingredients, premium proteins (always the first ingredient), superfoods, and gently cooked to retain nutrients.
Jinx was founded on the belief that happier, healthier dogs start with better nutrition . The brand offers a variety of thoughtfully crafted recipes made with clean, wholesome ingredients.
"We launched Jinx Fresh to give pet parents more of what they've been asking for – high-quality, nutritious food in fresh, exciting formats that dogs actually love," said Kyle Banahan, CEO of Jinx . "Teaming up with Walmart lets us bring this innovation to more shelves across the country and helps us stay true to our mission: making premium pet food more accessible and affordable for families everywhere.
Fresh will be available for purchase starting mid-August, exclusively at select Walmart store locations. For more information on Jinx and its commitment to premium pet nutrition, visit .
About Jinx:
Jinx is a premium dog food company on a mission to make healthier dog food a reality. The company offers a range of kibble, wet food, treats, and toppers made with clean, wholesome ingredients, without any artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors. Jinx believes that better nutrition makes for happier and healthier dogs and is committed to bringing better nutrition to dogs everywhere.
