EVA Films Market Outlook Report 2025-2030: TPU Innovations And Sustainability Drives 2025 Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|187
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2025
|7.95 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|10.87 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Define: Research Objective
2.2. Determine: Research Design
2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.4. Collect: Data Source
2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.7. Publish: Research Report
2.8. Repeat: Report Update
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Increasing use of EVA films in flexible and sustainable packaging solutions to reduce environmental impact
5.2. Rising demand for EVA films in solar panel encapsulation to improve efficiency and durability
5.3. Advancements in biodegradable and eco-friendly EVA films for enhanced environmental sustainability
5.4. Growth in footwear and athletic apparel industries driving demand for EVA films due to lightweight and cushioning properties
5.5. Expansion of EVA film applications in medical and hygiene products for better safety and comfort
5.6. Development of EVA films with enhanced clarity and improved barrier properties for diverse industrial uses
5.7. Rising adoption of EVA films in automotive interior laminates to provide durability and aesthetic appeal
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. EVA Films Market, by Resin Composition
8.1. Introduction
8.2. High (>70%)
8.3. Low (< 15%)
8.4. Medium (15%- 70%)
9. EVA Films Market, by Production Method
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Blow Molding
9.3. Casting
9.4. Extrusion
10. EVA Films Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Automotive Interior
10.3. Construction
10.4. Footwear & Apparel
10.5. Packaging
10.6. Solar PV Lamination
10.7. Textile Lamination
11. EVA Films Market, by End Use
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Agriculture
11.3. Construction
11.4. Enegry & Renewable Industry
11.5. Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
11.6. Packaging Industry
12. EVA Films Market, by Distribution Channel
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Offline
12.3. Online
13. Americas EVA Films Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United States
13.3. Canada
13.4. Mexico
13.5. Brazil
13.6. Argentina
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa EVA Films Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United Kingdom
14.3. Germany
14.4. France
14.5. Russia
14.6. Italy
14.7. Spain
14.8. United Arab Emirates
14.9. Saudi Arabia
14.10. South Africa
14.11. Denmark
14.12. Netherlands
14.13. Qatar
14.14. Finland
14.15. Sweden
14.16. Nigeria
14.17. Egypt
14.18. Turkey
14.19. Israel
14.20. Norway
14.21. Poland
14.22. Switzerland
15. Asia-Pacific EVA Films Market
15.1. Introduction
15.2. China
15.3. India
15.4. Japan
15.5. Australia
15.6. South Korea
15.7. Indonesia
15.8. Thailand
15.9. Philippines
15.10. Malaysia
15.11. Singapore
15.12. Vietnam
15.13. Taiwan
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
The companies profiled in this EVA Films market report include:
- Arkema S.A. Asahi Kasei Corporation BASF SE Braskem S.A. Celanese Corporation Clariant International Ltd. Dow Inc. Eastman Chemical Company Evonik Industries AG ExxonMobil Chemical Company Formosa Plastics Corporation Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited INEOS Group Holdings S.A. Kuraray Co., Ltd. LG Chem Ltd. LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Reliance Industries Limited Saudi Basic Industries Corporation by Aramco Group Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd. Solvay S.A. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited Toray Industries, Inc. TotalEnergies SE
