ASICS LAUNCHES ONE OF ITS BIGGEST STORE IN INDIA
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) National: August 11th, 2025]: ASICS, the global Japanese sportswear brand, today launched its largest flagship store in India, strategically located in the heart of Delhi’s Connaught Place. The store offers an immersive retail experience across its Performance Running, Core Performance Sport, SportStyle and Apparel categories, spanning expansively in 2,800 sq. ft. of carpet area. Reflecting the brand’s commitment to innovation, design, and performance, the store layout is designed with impactful wall displays and designated zones to create a seamless and immersive shopping experience.
ASICS India has been charting an impressive growth in the domestic market. Building on this momentum, the brand is aiming to expand its retail footprint to 200 stores by the end of 2026, alongside the launch of its first company-owned outlet later this year. ASICS has taken a strategic step into the lifestyle and athleisure space with the SportStyle collection, signaling the brand’s expanding appeal beyond performance wear. The opening of the Connaught Place store marks a significant milestone in ASICS’ journey, reaffirming its commitment to the Indian market and strengthening its position as a global leader in sportswear and lifestyle innovation.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South ASIA, said, “India’s footwear market is on a strong growth trajectory, projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.2%. With the launch of our largest flagship store in Connaught Place, we are strengthening ASICS’ physical footprint and creating a vibrant space that brings together community, creativity, and high-performance innovation. This store reflects our commitment to fueling India’s dynamic sneaker and running culture, and marks a pivotal step in our journey to inspire movement across the country.”
One of the store’s standout features is a custom-designed graffiti wall, a visual narrative that brings together ASICS’ founding philosophy of “Sound Mind, Sound Body” with the vibrant cultural heritage and energy of Delhi. Fusing elements of the city’s historic legacy with the brand’s passion for movement, the artwork captures the spirit of Delhiites and offers a visually striking landmark for locals and tourists alike.
The new outlet is designed to cater to ASICS’ diverse consumer base, from elite runners and fitness enthusiasts to the rapidly growing community of SportStyle and athleisure. The flagship store features the brand’s complete product range, encompassing performance footwear, apparel, and its evolving lifestyle collections.
