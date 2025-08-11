San Bernardino CPS Victory: Mother Wins Court Battle To Have Child Placed With Maternal Grandmother

MENAFN - GetNews)



""As an advocate for family unity, I believe, whenever appropriate and in compliance with legislature intent, every child deserves to be placed with relatives who can provide stability and love.” - Attorney Walter Shaw"A San Bernardino county mother successfully challenged the Department of Social Services' initial refusal to place her removed child with the maternal grandmother. With legal help from attorney Walter Shaw, the court ruled in favor of the mother and placed her child with the maternal grandmother-a decision that highlights the importance of keeping children within family networks during child welfare cases.

In a significant legal victory, a San Bernardino County judge has ordered placement of a minor child to her maternal grandmother following a motion filed by Shaw 3 Law Firm . The case highlights ongoing concerns regarding the Department of Social Services' handling of child welfare cases in the region.

The mother, whose identity remains confidential, faced the distressing removal of her daughter by the Department of Social Services in San Bernardino County. From the outset, she advocated for her daughter to be placed with her maternal grandmother. However, the Department initially resisted this request, leading the mother to seek legal representation.

Attorney Walter Shaw of Shaw 3 Law Firm promptly filed a motion with the court, presenting compelling legal arguments for the child's placement with her maternal grandmother. The judge, after careful consideration, granted the motion, resulting in the child's successful placement in the care of her grandmother. Both the mother and the maternal grandmother expressed profound relief and joy upon hearing the court's decision.

This case underscores the importance of vigilant legal advocacy in child welfare matters, particularly in light of recent reports and legal actions highlighting systemic challenges within San Bernardino County's Department of Social Services. A federal class-action lawsuit filed in May 2023 alleged that the agency failed to protect children in its care, citing overburdened caseworkers, inadequate home vetting, and instances of placing children with known offenders.

Shaw 3 Law Firm remains committed to defending parental rights and ensuring the safety and well-being of children within the legal system.