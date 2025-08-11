403
Quote by H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), on International Youth Day
(MENAFN- seen media) Dubai, UAE, 11 August 2025:
“At Empower, we believe that the youth are not only the makers of the future; they are the future itself. They are the driving force behind progress, achievement, and excellence, and key partners in shaping and redefining it. Our vision is guided by the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, which has instilled in young people the confidence and capability to be at the heart of sustainable development and at the forefront of building a green, sustainable future, proudly raising the UAE’s flag at international forums. Empower is dedicated to creating a supportive and inspiring work environment that listens to, believes in, and motivates young people to exceed expectations and reach the highest levels of excellence and success. Youth comprise the largest segment of our team, and we are committed to empowering them with every means of support to refine their skills and strengthen their presence in management, engineering, technical specialisations, and beyond. This ensures they continue to play a vital role in our leadership in the district cooling sector, as well as in driving our nation’s development and safeguarding the sustainability of its achievements” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.
