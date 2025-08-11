403
STELLANTIS INDIA STRENGTHENS FOOTPRINT IN GUJARAT WITH LAUNCH OF DUAL-BRAND RETAIL EXPERIENCE IN AHMEDABAD
(MENAFN- Fleishman Hillard) Ahmedabad, 11th August 2025: Stepping up on its promise towards enhancing customer accessibility and brand reach in India, Stellantis India has further expanded its presence in western India with the launch of its second Stellantis Brand House (SBH) in Gujarat, following the successful debut of the format in Surat. The Ahmedabad facility brings the globally acclaimed Jeep® and Citroën brands together under one roof, offering customers a seamless phygital retail experience.
Strategically located on the Sarkhej–Gandhinagar Highway, the new showroom provides an immersive, future-forward brand environment. The Stellantis Brand House in Ahmedabad showcases the complete lineup of Jeep® SUVs including the Grand Cherokee, Wrangler, Meridian, and Compass alongside Citroën’s distinctive offerings such as the Basalt, e-C3, C3, C5 Aircross, and C3 Aircross. Customers can now explore, customize, and experience both brands in a single, unified space that ensures consistency in both sales and after-sales services.
Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Director – Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said:“Ahmedabad’s automotive landscape is vibrant and growing, making it the perfect location for our next Stellantis Brand House. This dual-brand facility is designed to serve the evolving preferences of today’s customers, offering the convenience of two premium brands, a seamless phygital experience, and world-class service — all in one destination. It reflects our ongoing commitment to building a strong, unified retail footprint in India.”
Sankalp Joisar, Dealer Principal, Stellantis Brand House Ahmedabad (Magnus Motors), added: “We’re proud to be part of this transformative moment for automotive retail representing both Jeep and Citroën. The dual brand offering strategy allows us to offer an elevated and differentiated experience to customers—whether they're seeking rugged capability or refined comfort. Our team is committed to delivering the passion, professionalism, and personalized care that customers expect from global brands like these.”
More than just a dealership, the Stellantis Brand House is a holistic automotive destination. It integrates cutting-edge infrastructure, interactive digital tools including a 3D configurator, advanced diagnostics, and a fully equipped service centre. The staff, trained by both Jeep® and Citroën, is focused on delivering exceptional product knowledge and support to customers at every stage of their journey.
Stellantis continues to expand its reach in India with a growing network of Jeep® and Citroën touchpoints across key cities. The Ahmedabad facility joins a growing list of multi-brand destinations that embody the group’s long-term strategy of combining scale with a customer-first approach, leveraging the power of its diverse portfolio.
