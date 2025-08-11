Plume And AMT Launch Superpod With Wi-Fi 7: A Technology Leap Forward For NCTC Members

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Turnkey solution delivers faster streaming and stronger connections for subscribers while Plume's SaaS platform offers smarter management, easier deployments, and superior support for service providers

Visit Plume Design (Booth #207) and AMT (Booth #301) at The Independent Show, August 10-13 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume Design, Inc. and Advanced Media Technologies (AMT) today announced the availability of SuperPod with Wi-Fi 7, exclusively for NCTC members. This powerful turnkey solution that includes Plume's powerful SaaS platform, takes wireless performance, speed, and capability to a new level, with embedded intelligence for smarter network management, easier deployment, and superior support. This marks a significant chapter in more than a decade of collaboration between the two companies, with an ongoing commitment to innovation and top-tier customer experience.

From remote work and virtual learning to 4K streaming and smart home automation, today's homes and small businesses demand more from Wi-Fi. SuperPod with Wi-Fi 7 ensures the network keeps up - eliminating dead zones, lag, and frustration. It delivers lightning-fast, intelligent connectivity across the entire network. It adapts in real time to usage and environment - providing the best possible performance for streaming, gaming, video calls, and more.



Key benefits of SuperPod with Wi-Fi 7 include:



Plume's embedded intelligence for smart network management and security

Built for ultra-fast 4K/8K streaming, online gaming, hybrid work, and smart homes

Low latency and increased network reliability, plus reduced congestion

Cloud-based optimization dynamically adjusts for peak performance

Integrated cloud-based management tools through the Plume Home app Eliminates dead zones with adaptive mesh coverage



For NCTC members, AMT is able to leverage its extensive distribution network and know-how to ensure that Plume's solution is accessible to every service provider. Together with AMT, Plume is committed to broad product availability and expert support to ensure faster deployment and better service outcomes for ISPs and their subscribers.

"Today's launch is about giving NCTC members a real advantage," explained Dan Herscovici, CEO of Plume Design. "We're 100% focused on helping them win and that means pairing Wi-Fi 7 performance with the intelligence and automation of Plume's SaaS platform. Together with AMT, we're putting tools in the hands of ISPs that make networks faster, operations smoother, and subscribers more loyal. That is exactly what it takes to grow in today's market."

Today's announcement marks a new phase in a nearly decade-long collaboration between AMT and Plume, one that has focused on joint innovation and customer experience. It reinforces both companies' commitment to scaling intelligent broadband experiences across America through independent service providers, ensuring that Wi-Fi doesn't just work but becomes a competitive advantage and levels the playing field.

"For nearly a decade, Plume has been a tremendous technology partner for us and independent service providers," said Daisuke Ando, CEO of Advanced Media Technologies. "Today, we are entering into a deeper, more strategic phase of our relationship, which is poised to bring customers even greater technology options, service offerings, and cost savings. For AMT, we can tap into the latest innovations from Plume, including advanced network management and optimization tools, that we can deliver quickly and at scale to our customers."

Visit Plume Design at Booth #207 and AMT at Booth #301 at The Independent Show, which takes place August 10-13 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City.

For more information about Plume's SuperPod with Wi-Fi 7 turnkey solution for NCTC members, click here .

To learn more about Plume's intelligent software platform, visit .

