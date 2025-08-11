MONZIT Launches Two New Features As Demand Soars In NYC
Pre-Booking and Cash Referral Programs Empower Customers and Fuel Growth
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MONZIT, the fast-growing on-call laundry app, has introduced two major updates: MONZIT Reserve, which lets users schedule laundry jobs in advance, and a $10K Customer Referral Race rewarding top referrers with cash.
Launched in New York, MONZIT connects people who need laundry done with locals (Monzas) who get it done! Users are matched instantly, pricing is confirmed upfront based on exact weight, and services include wash, dry, fold, and optional ironing with 24-hour turnaround.
MONZIT Reserve offers scheduling up to two weeks in advance, giving users full control over laundry pickup times and locations.
The Referral Race runs through November, with $10,000 in prizes for the top three customers whose referrals complete at least one job ($5K for 1st, $3K for 2nd, $2K for 3rd). The LIVE leaderboard makes it fun and easy to track your progress in real-time.
"We're building MONZIT to be the most convenient, community-powered laundry solution on the market," said founder, Franco Lagudi. "These features make it easier-and more rewarding-to be part of a thriving local network built on real connections."
With facial recognition, real-time tracking, and secure cashless payment, MONZIT is redefining laundry as a flexible, trusted service powered by everyday people. Monzas enjoy low start-up costs and full independence, turning spare time into easy income.
ABOUT MONZIT
MONZIT is the on-demand app that turns everyday people into paid laundry pros-connecting you with trusted locals who get your laundry done fast, either at home or a nearby laundromat.
Community powered – clean clothes, real hustle, zero hassle.
MONZIT turns spare time into income-and laundry into opportunity.
Learn more at monzit or download the app on Apple and Google Play.
SOURCE MONZIT
