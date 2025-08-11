Spoton Redefines Online Ordering To Help Restaurants Take Back Control From Third Parties

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Restaurant Operators make more and spend less with SpotOn Order's enhanced mobile-first solution featuring custom branding, AI-recommendations, digital loyalty and more

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotOn, the leading restaurant management system, today delivered on its mission to help independent restaurants boost profitability with the next evolution of SpotOn Order. The restaurant-first digital ordering experience is designed to put power back in the hands of restaurants-not third-party apps. With built-in AI recommendations, digital loyalty, and a commission-free mobile storefront, restaurants can build deeper guest relationships, increase profitability, and drive repeat business-all under their own brand.

SpotOn's restaurant-first digital ordering experience is designed to put power back in the hands of restaurants, not third-party apps.

SpotOn's 'Picked for You' feature built with Amazon Web Services (AWS) gives restaurants a 6% average lift in online orders by surfacing personalized recommendations for each guest.

For years, third-party delivery platforms have chipped away at restaurant margins, loyalty, and brand control-charging steep commissions, withholding customer data, and promoting competitors in the same feed. SpotOn is changing the game with a first-party approach that gives restaurants the same level of digital sophistications as the big chains, without the fees or compromises.

"Online ordering used to be a utility-just a way to get food from point A to B," said Bryan Solar, Chief Product Officer at SpotOn. "But today, it's so much more. It's a chance to engage guests, build loyalty, and drive repeat business. With SpotOn Order, we're helping restaurants turn every digital order into a relationship-not just a transaction."

At the heart of this shift is GoTo Place , SpotOn's new restaurant-first, mobile app. GoTo lets restaurants create a custom-branded mobile storefront that brings together digital ordering, loyalty, waitlist, reservations, and marketing in one seamless guest experience. Unlike third-party "super apps" that promote multiple restaurants in the same feed, GoTo keeps the spotlight on the restaurant-helping them build direct, commission-free digital connections with their guests, without requiring consumers to download an app for each restaurant.

SpotOn Order is also now enhanced with 'Picked for You' , an AI-powered feature built with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that uses signals such as time of day, day of week, and order history to automatically surface personalized recommendations for each guest. The result: a 6% average lift in online orders-without additional labor or tech setup.

To complete the digital experience, SpotOn Loyalty is now fully-integrated into the app, giving restaurants the tools to grow their guest list and turn one-time visitors into regulars. Loyalty is more than just points-it's a powerful marketing engine where guests opt in to receive offers and messages, fueling restaurant-owned campaigns through SpotOn's Marketing Assist. With customizable rewards and automated deals like birthday perks and win-back offers, restaurants can engage consumers looking for deals and drive sales without lifting a finger.

This evolved approach to online ordering couldn't come at a more important time. According to Nation's Restaurant News , Gen Z has now surpassed Millennials as the most frequent restaurant guest, demanding frictionless, personalized, mobile-first experiences. Meanwhile, third-party fee caps and regulations continue to stall, leaving independent operators vulnerable to predatory pricing and lost customer data.

With SpotOn Order, restaurants can now:



Deliver personalized, AI-powered recommendations that increase conversion rates

Launch a commission-free mobile app under their own brand

Reward guest loyalty and drive frequency with built-in loyalty rewards

Simplify reservations and waitlists to reduce friction for both guests and staff Retain full ownership of their brand, guest experience, and bottom line

This is the future of online ordering-one that puts restaurants, not third-party platforms, at the center. SpotOn Order, including Picked for You and GoTo Place, is available today to all SpotOn restaurant partners. To learn more about SpotOn Order, visit spoton .

