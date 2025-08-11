Globe Telecom Inc. Secures Decade-Long Streak On Ftse4good, Reinforces Position As ESG Leader

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Telecom Inc. (Globe), a leading digital platform in the Philippines, has retained its inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the 10th consecutive year.

"This milestone reflects more than recognition, it reflects our resolve to lead with integrity and purpose," said Carl Cruz, Globe President and CEO. "Sustainability isn't a side effort for us. It's a long-term commitment that shapes how we grow, how we innovate, and how we create impact that lasts."

Globe's sustainability journey has progressed over time, from early compliance efforts to a more strategic pursuit, rooted in its Purpose of creating a Globe of Good. The appointment of its Chief Sustainability Officer nearly a decade ago, coupled with guidance from its major stockholders and Globe executives, accelerated the advancement of sustainability in the company. Critical to this progression is Globe's alignment with global sustainability and corporate governance principles, alongside the adoption of leading sustainability reporting frameworks and standards.

At the core of Globe's sustainability framework is a data-driven approach, which ensures that its strategies and programs remain relevant and deliver impactful results. ESG is deeply embedded across the organization-from board-level oversight of sustainability risks and opportunities to performance tracking for employees, with 10% of the balanced scorecard dedicated to ESG goals.

Globe is a participant in the UN Global Compact and the first publicly listed Philippine company with SBTi-validated emission reduction targets aligned with the Paris Agreement.

As it continues to navigate a fast-changing world, Globe's commitment remains clear: deliver value not just to shareholders, but to society at large. This includes decarbonizing its operations and value chain to achieve net-zero by 2050, fostering an inclusive workplace, engaging communities to deliver positive societal impact, and upholding good corporate governance.

Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the overall performance of companies demonstrating strong ESG practices. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas such as Corporate Governance, Health & Safety, Anti-Corruption and Climate Change. Businesses included in the FTSE4Good Index Series meet a variety of environmental, social and governance criteria.

The company's integrated report, published annually and can be accessed at , reflects this transparency and is aligned with global sustainability frameworks.

