Haystackid® Launches Reviewright® Mobile App To Advance Remote Legal And Cybersecurity Review

New mobile application delivers real-time visibility into reviewer availability and project opportunity access for legal professionals and the organizations they support

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID , a trusted partner focused on managing complex data and workflow challenges in legal, compliance, regulatory, and cybersecurity environments, today announced the launch of the ReviewRight Mobile App. This secure and intuitive mobile application empowers legal and cybersecurity professionals to manage their review careers in real-time-while providing law firms, corporations, and service providers with instant access to a dynamic talent pool for remote engagements, including legal document reviews and breach-related response projects.

Now available for iOS and Android devices, the ReviewRight Mobile App delivers a modern, mobile-first experience and extends the capabilities of the industry-recognized ReviewRight platform, which has supported over 5,000 remote matters through a global network of more than 34,000 qualified professionals.

For reviewers, the app functions as a personalized control center. They can actively update their profiles, credentials, and availability status in real time-giving them complete control over when they are considered for legal document reviews or cybersecurity engagements. Reviewers also gain continuous visibility into live project opportunities-ensuring they remain engaged even when they are away from a desktop environment. This flexibility ensures that opportunities align with professional readiness, helping individuals stay competitive in a fast-moving, remote-first review market.

For clients and project managers, the app enhances sourcing precision by providing live access to reviewer qualifications and availability. This level of transparency accelerates staffing for high-volume or time-sensitive matters, supporting better alignment between project needs and professional capabilities. It also minimizes project lag time and improves overall engagement quality across litigation, regulatory, and incident response work.

"The launch of ReviewRight Mobile reflects HaystackID's ongoing commitment to innovation in managed review," said Matt Daimler, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Managed Review at HaystackID. "Reviewers can now manage their credentials, licenses, and real-time availability directly from their mobile devices, while clients gain faster access to the right talent at the right time. This capability also creates a smarter, faster, and more coordinated review experience for everyone involved."

This dual-sided, real-time functionality is particularly impactful in high-velocity project environments, where timing and readiness are critical. The ReviewRight Mobile App bridges the gap between project demand and reviewer supply-offering both sides of the engagement equation a clear view of who is ready, available, and qualified, exactly when needed.

"Legal departments are accelerating their shift toward agile and remote-first legal operations," said Ryan O'Leary, Research Director for Privacy and Legal Technology at IDC. "Mobile tools that support availability management and dynamic project matching-like the ReviewRight Mobile App-are instrumental in bridging legal and IT workflows, especially in high-velocity and high-stakes areas such as breach response and eDiscovery."

Designed with scalability in mind, the app will soon support additional features such as in-app job offer notifications, assignment tracking, and secure timekeeping. These future capabilities will continue to reinforce HaystackID's commitment to delivering secure, scalable, and adaptive remote review solutions.

The ReviewRight Mobile App is now available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store . Professionals interested in maximizing their visibility and engagement with high-quality remote projects are encouraged to complete or update their profiles and activate their availability through the mobile interface.

With the launch of this mobile extension, ReviewRight strengthens its leadership in intelligent sourcing, reviewer readiness, and review execution-connecting qualified professionals with pressing legal and cybersecurity needs with the speed and precision modern matters demand.

