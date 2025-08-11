403
Ant International partners with ADIO on fintech innovation
(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 11 August 2025 - The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ant International, a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider, to leverage Ant International’s technological expertise towards expanding Abu Dhabi's financial technology sector, empowering local businesses with advanced digital tools, and promoting financial inclusion and connectivity between Abu Dhabi and key global markets.
H.E. Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: “With progressive regulation, robust digital infrastructure and a strategic location, Abu Dhabi is a key jurisdiction for fintech firms that operate globally and seek to partner for longevity. This agreement with Ant International reflects a broader inflection point in digital finance, where scale is no longer just about reach, but about resilience, trust and regulatory clarity. More than just welcoming global fintech players to join our thriving financial ecosystem, Abu Dhabi is actively shaping digital innovation for the future.”
Peng Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Ant International, said: “The support from ADIO has been instrumental in helping us to establish our presence in Abu Dhabi. This strategic collaborative relationship is foundational to our mission to empower local businesses, especially SMEs, and connect them to new global growth opportunities. We are excited to contribute to the UAE's growing digital economy and look forward to a future of shared success."
The agreement forms part of ADIO’s strategy to enable high-impact companies to scale from Abu Dhabi while deepening economic bridges between Asia and the UAE capital. Earlier this year, ADIO hosted the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) in Beijing, Shanghai and Tokyo to further advance cross-regional flows of capital, innovation and trade.
